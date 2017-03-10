Quantcast

German authorities: Ax attacker acted alone

Special police forces leave the Duesseldorf, western Germany, main station Thursday, March 9, 2017 after several people had been injured in an axe attack.

FEDERICO GAMBARINI/DPA VIA AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 10, 2017

BERLIN — German authorities say they believe a man who injured seven people with an ax in Duesseldorf's main train station acted alone and they have no indication the attack was terror-related.

Police told the dpa news agency Friday that initial reports there may have been a second attacker appear to have been unfounded and that they believe the 36-year-old suspect acted alone and "had psychological problems."

The man, described as being from the former Yugoslavia and living in the nearby city of Wuppertal, is alleged to have attacked people at random in the train station Thursday night. He injured seven, including three seriously, but police say there have been no fatalities.

The suspect jumped from a bridge as he fled the scene and is currently being treated for serious injuries.
 

