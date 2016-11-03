Free meals and deals for Veterans Day 2016

World War II veterans await the start of Veterans Day ceremonies at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., in November, 2015.

There are many ways to honor former servicemembers on Veterans Day – parades, salutes, all-you-can eat pancakes or a free hot cup of (G.I.) joe.

To mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11, restaurants around the country are offering free or discounted food. Some offers are strictly for vets; others include active-duty and retired troops. Call ahead to make sure your local places are participating -- and ask what you need to bring to identify yourself. Many will ask for a DD-214 or other proof of service – or you can come in uniform!

Check to make sure what exactly is included in the offers. For example, beverages and gratuities are often not covered at eateries.

Here’s a look at a few meals and deals. All are good Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted:

Applebee’s -- Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu that includes burgers and butcher’s meat and potatoes.

Bar Louie – Free meal (up to $12) for vets and active duty.

Bob Evans -- Veterans and active duty receive free breakfast from six menu options.

Bonefish Grill – Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer for vets and military on Nov. 11.

Boston Market – Free brownie or cookie with purchase of any meal Nov. 11. For vets, active duty and retired military – and their families.

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active military receive a free pizza, salad or pasta from a special menu.

Carrabba’s – All active and retired veterans get a free appetizer Nov. 7-13.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Free choice from special menu from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 11 for active and retired military.

Chili’s – Active duty and veterans can choose a free meal from five options, including chipotle chicken and Margherita flatbread.

Chipotle – Buy one burrito, bowl or salad from 3 p.m. to close Nov. 11 and get one free. Vets, military and spouses.

City Barbecue – Free sandwich platter for military and vets.

Coffee Beanery – Free tall coffee for vets and active duty.

Cracker Barrel -- Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all dine-in veterans.

Chuck E. Cheese – Free personal pizza to active and retired military.

Famous Dave’s – Get a free Two Meat BBQ Salute – your choice of two from ribs to cod – on Nov. 11.

54th Street Grill – Free meal (up to $12) for veterans.

Friendly’s – Veterans and active military get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner with beverage from a limited menu.

Glory Days Grill – Free appetizer or an order of boneless or regular wings Nov. 11 for veterans.

Golden Corral -- Free buffet dinner and beverage will be available from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17 for retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves.

Greene Turtle – Free entrée from special menu, with free upgrades to fries, from 11 a.m. to close Nov. 11. For veterans and active duty.

Hooters – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from special menu with a drink purchase.

IHOP – Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11 for veterans, active duty and retired.

IKEA café – From Nov. 8-11, free entrée for veterans.

Krystal – Free sausage biscuit for veterans on Nov. 11.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Veterans and current service members receive a free appetizer and dessert from a select menu. Check about the 10 percent discount for “eligible customers.”

Max & Erma’s – Free ½ cheeseburger, endless fries and beverage for vets and active duty personnel.

McCormickk & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks – Free meal for vets and Gold Star Families on Nov. 6 from a special menu that includes salmon, fish and chips, and beef medallions. Reservations recommended.

Menchi’s -- Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt for veterans and active duty.

Mission BBQ – Free sandwiches and cake to vets and active duty after a live performance of the National Anthem.

O’Charley’s – Vets and active duty get a free meal Nov. 11.

Olive Garden – Free meal from limited menu for vets and active duty.

On the Border – Free meal from “Create Your Own Combo” meal for veterans and active duty military.

Outback Steakhouse – All active and former service members receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Nov. 11. Outback is also offering active and former servicemembers 15 percent off their meals Nov. 12-Dec. 31.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea – Free small coffee or tea on Nov. 11. For troops and vets.

Perkins – Vets get a free Magnificent 7 breakfast.

Red Hot & Blue -- Veterans receive a free entrée (up to $10) from Nov. 9-11 with the purchase of a second entrée and two beverages.

Red Lobster -- Veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu Nov. 10 and 11.

Red Robin -- Free Red’s Tavern double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for vets and active duty.

Ruby Tuesday – Free appetizer (up to $10) for vets, active duty and reserves.

Sheetz – Free lunch Nov. 11 for vets and active duty.

Shoney’s -- Free All-American Burger to veterans and active duty service members.

Sizzler -- Active duty and veteran military members get a free meal and beverage from a limited menu on Tuesday until 4 p.m. Nov. 11.

Spaghetti Warehouse – From Nov. 11-13, buy one entrée and get the second entrée free – lasagna or spaghetti. Coupon required. For veterans.

Texas Roadhouse -- Free lunch Nov. 11; hours may vary. Choose from 10 menu options, from pulled pork sandwich to sirloin steak. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former U.S. military.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill – Free meal or personal pizza Nov. 11 with purchase of meal or pizza. Veterans and active duty.

Village Inn – Free breakfast anytime Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty.

White Castle – Free breakfast combo or Castle combo meal for veterans and military Nov. 11.

World of Beer – A free beer (or $5 off a check) for veterans and active duty. Check local location.

Zoe’s Kitchen – Active duty military and veterans get a free meal.

Other discounts, specials

Mount Vernon -- All active duty, former or retired military personnel are admitted free on Veterans Day.

National Parks -- On Veterans Day, veterans will have free access to over 100 national parks that require entrance fees.

Great Clips – On Nov. 11, customers can get a free haircut card to give to their favorite veteran. Veterans also receive a free haircut or haircut card. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot -- Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans. Home Depot offers 10 percent discount year-round to for active duty and retirees.

Lowe’s -- All veterans receive a 10% discount on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The offer is available in stores only.

Rack Room Shoes -- Military personnel and their dependents get a 10 percent discount off entire purchase Nov. 11.

Sport Clips -- Participating locations are offering veterans and active duty servicemembers free haircuts on Nov. 11

Cabela’s -- Increased discount for military personnel as well as law enforcement, irefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel.

