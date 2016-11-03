Free meals and deals for Veterans Day 2016
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 3, 2016
There are many ways to honor former servicemembers on Veterans Day – parades, salutes, all-you-can eat pancakes or a free hot cup of (G.I.) joe.
To mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11, restaurants around the country are offering free or discounted food. Some offers are strictly for vets; others include active-duty and retired troops. Call ahead to make sure your local places are participating -- and ask what you need to bring to identify yourself. Many will ask for a DD-214 or other proof of service – or you can come in uniform!
Check to make sure what exactly is included in the offers. For example, beverages and gratuities are often not covered at eateries.
Here’s a look at a few meals and deals. All are good Nov. 11 unless otherwise noted:
Applebee’s -- Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu that includes burgers and butcher’s meat and potatoes.
Bar Louie – Free meal (up to $12) for vets and active duty.
Bob Evans -- Veterans and active duty receive free breakfast from six menu options.
Bonefish Grill – Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer for vets and military on Nov. 11.
Boston Market – Free brownie or cookie with purchase of any meal Nov. 11. For vets, active duty and retired military – and their families.
California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active military receive a free pizza, salad or pasta from a special menu.
Carrabba’s – All active and retired veterans get a free appetizer Nov. 7-13.
Chevy’s Fresh Mex – Free choice from special menu from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 11 for active and retired military.
Chili’s – Active duty and veterans can choose a free meal from five options, including chipotle chicken and Margherita flatbread.
Chipotle – Buy one burrito, bowl or salad from 3 p.m. to close Nov. 11 and get one free. Vets, military and spouses.
City Barbecue – Free sandwich platter for military and vets.
Coffee Beanery – Free tall coffee for vets and active duty.
Cracker Barrel -- Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all dine-in veterans.
Chuck E. Cheese – Free personal pizza to active and retired military.
Famous Dave’s – Get a free Two Meat BBQ Salute – your choice of two from ribs to cod – on Nov. 11.
54th Street Grill – Free meal (up to $12) for veterans.
Friendly’s – Veterans and active military get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner with beverage from a limited menu.
Glory Days Grill – Free appetizer or an order of boneless or regular wings Nov. 11 for veterans.
Golden Corral -- Free buffet dinner and beverage will be available from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17 for retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves.
Greene Turtle – Free entrée from special menu, with free upgrades to fries, from 11 a.m. to close Nov. 11. For veterans and active duty.
Hooters – Veterans and active duty military get a free meal from special menu with a drink purchase.
IHOP – Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11 for veterans, active duty and retired.
IKEA café – From Nov. 8-11, free entrée for veterans.
Krystal – Free sausage biscuit for veterans on Nov. 11.
LongHorn Steakhouse – Veterans and current service members receive a free appetizer and dessert from a select menu. Check about the 10 percent discount for “eligible customers.”
Max & Erma’s – Free ½ cheeseburger, endless fries and beverage for vets and active duty personnel.
McCormickk & Schmick’s Seafood and Steaks – Free meal for vets and Gold Star Families on Nov. 6 from a special menu that includes salmon, fish and chips, and beef medallions. Reservations recommended.
Menchi’s -- Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt for veterans and active duty.
Mission BBQ – Free sandwiches and cake to vets and active duty after a live performance of the National Anthem.
O’Charley’s – Vets and active duty get a free meal Nov. 11.
Olive Garden – Free meal from limited menu for vets and active duty.
On the Border – Free meal from “Create Your Own Combo” meal for veterans and active duty military.
Outback Steakhouse – All active and former service members receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Nov. 11. Outback is also offering active and former servicemembers 15 percent off their meals Nov. 12-Dec. 31.
Peet’s Coffee & Tea – Free small coffee or tea on Nov. 11. For troops and vets.
Perkins – Vets get a free Magnificent 7 breakfast.
Red Hot & Blue -- Veterans receive a free entrée (up to $10) from Nov. 9-11 with the purchase of a second entrée and two beverages.
Red Lobster -- Veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu Nov. 10 and 11.
Red Robin -- Free Red’s Tavern double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for vets and active duty.
Ruby Tuesday – Free appetizer (up to $10) for vets, active duty and reserves.
Sheetz – Free lunch Nov. 11 for vets and active duty.
Shoney’s -- Free All-American Burger to veterans and active duty service members.
Sizzler -- Active duty and veteran military members get a free meal and beverage from a limited menu on Tuesday until 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
Spaghetti Warehouse – From Nov. 11-13, buy one entrée and get the second entrée free – lasagna or spaghetti. Coupon required. For veterans.
Texas Roadhouse -- Free lunch Nov. 11; hours may vary. Choose from 10 menu options, from pulled pork sandwich to sirloin steak. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former U.S. military.
Uno Pizzeria and Grill – Free meal or personal pizza Nov. 11 with purchase of meal or pizza. Veterans and active duty.
Village Inn – Free breakfast anytime Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty.
White Castle – Free breakfast combo or Castle combo meal for veterans and military Nov. 11.
World of Beer – A free beer (or $5 off a check) for veterans and active duty. Check local location.
Zoe’s Kitchen – Active duty military and veterans get a free meal.
Other discounts, specials
Mount Vernon -- All active duty, former or retired military personnel are admitted free on Veterans Day.
National Parks -- On Veterans Day, veterans will have free access to over 100 national parks that require entrance fees.
Great Clips – On Nov. 11, customers can get a free haircut card to give to their favorite veteran. Veterans also receive a free haircut or haircut card. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.
Home Depot -- Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans. Home Depot offers 10 percent discount year-round to for active duty and retirees.
Lowe’s -- All veterans receive a 10% discount on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The offer is available in stores only.
Rack Room Shoes -- Military personnel and their dependents get a 10 percent discount off entire purchase Nov. 11.
Sport Clips -- Participating locations are offering veterans and active duty servicemembers free haircuts on Nov. 11
Cabela’s -- Increased discount for military personnel as well as law enforcement, irefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel.
