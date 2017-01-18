F-35B fighters set to arrive in Japan for inaugural overseas mission
By SETH ROBSON | $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: January 18, 2017
YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — A squadron of F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters were expected to touch down Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Marine officials said.
The high-tech jets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., are on their first overseas mission in a region where tensions are high over disputed sea territory and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.
“The transition of VMFA-121 from MCAS Yuma to MCAS Iwakuni marks a significant milestone in the F-35B program as the Marine Corps continues to lead the way in the advancement of stealth fighter attack aircraft,” the Marines said in a statement last week.
VMFA 121’s “Green Knights” fly a “short take-off vertical landing” version of the aircraft, which is designed to replace F/A-18 Hornet, AV-8B Harrier and EA-6B Prowler jets.
