'Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here!': Soldier stuck at airport watches daughter's birth on FaceTime

<element>

A soldier on his way to be beside his wife during the birth of their first child was stranded at an airport — but he managed to witness the beautiful moment his daughter entered the world through FaceTime.

Army Specialist Brooks Lindsey, 25, was flying home to Jackson, Miss., from Fort Bliss, Texas, when his mother video-chatted him to let him know his wife, Haley, was about to have the baby.

An emotional Lindsey, wearing his camouflage uniform, sat on the floor at Dallas-Fort Worth International airport and watched the delivery of his daughter Millie in real-time.

Video of the soldier showed him trying to contain his emotions as he was about to take a sip of water.

Tracy Dover was at the airport when she and other bystanders saw Lindsey crying.

"We all gave him space," she wrote in a Facebook post. "When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him."

Lindsey told the Washington Post his flight was delayed Friday because of maintenance problems. Right before the baby was delivered, Lindsey was told that he needed to board his flight.

"All I remember was my doctor screaming, 'Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She's here!," his wife Haley Lindsey, 22, wrote in a post for lovewhatmatters.com.

Baby Millie was born at 5:23 p.m. and Lindsey showed up at the hospital two hours later where he held her for the first time.

"He picked her up and held her for five minutes and kept saying, 'Wow I can't believe we just had a baby,'" Haley Lindsey wrote.

Lindsey says he now has a story to tell when he gets back to the base.

"It's exciting to be a dad now; it was exciting to see it on FaceTime," the soldier told the Post. "We have a really awesome story to tell our daughter about her birth."

A celebrity even tweeted his appreciation for the amazed, somewhat bewildered look on Lindsey's face when the baby was born. "I know that look," tweeted actor Chris Pratt. "Congrats, Lindsey family. Thank you for all you do."

<element>

