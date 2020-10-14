DODEA to open sign-ups for second semester of virtual school

Ansbach Middle High School student Clara Hodges works on her schoolwork at home in Ansbach, Germany, in May 2020. Parents have until Nov. 6, 2020, to sign up their children for the second semester of the Department of Defense Education Activity virtual school program.

The Department of Defense Education Activity is opening a three-week enrollment period Thursday for second-semester virtual school, officials said.

Parents have until Nov. 6 to sign up their child for the program’s new semester, which begins Jan. 19.

First-quarter report cards and parent-teacher conferences are scheduled to be done before the enrollment deadline, to aid parents in their decision, DODEA-Europe said in a statement.

DODEA is asking parents to commit to virtual school for the entire semester when they sign their children up, it said.

DODEA for the first time this school year made a full-time digital learning option available for all grade levels due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it’s geared primarily towards students and families with health vulnerabilities or with concerns about returning to school, anyone may enroll.

About one in four students opted for virtual learning in the first semester, DODEA officials said in August. Updated figures were not immediately available, but a spokesman said Wednesday the number has stayed relatively stable throughout the semester.

Parents may register using the DODEA Aspen Family Portal and contact their child’s teacher or the local school administration for assistance if needed.

More information is available at https://www.dodea.edu/returntoschool.cfm

