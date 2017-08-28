Crew member rescued after Japanese Seahawk crashes into sea; 3 still missing
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 28, 2017
CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter crashed into the Sea of Japan Saturday during nighttime take-off and landing exercises, a Defense Ministry spokesman said, spurring a frantic search for survivors.
The SH-60J Seahawk from the Asagiri-class destroyer Setogiri lost contact at around 10:48 p.m., about 50 miles off Tappizaki, Aomori Prefecture, the spokesman said. Search-and-rescue operations began immediately, and one survivor from the four-person crew was plucked from the sea.
Authorities have also recovered what appear to be the helicopter’s rear rotor and its flight recorder, the spokesman said. Search efforts continued Monday morning, and an investigation is underway.
“The whereabouts of the three missing personnel have not been confirmed, but a piece of the aircraft has been recovered,” the spokesman said. “We are doing our best to find the missing personnel.”
The Self-Defense Force has dispatched five vessels and 10 aircraft to search for the missing crew, the spokesman said. Japan’s Coast Guard has also sent two patrol boats. No U.S. forces are involved in the search.
The commander in chief of the Self-Defense Fleet has grounded all Seahawk helicopters until further notice.
The Setogiri belongs to Escort Flotilla 3 of MSDF Maizuru District, the spokesman said.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Missing American teen found in Seoul, spokesman says
Sailors who died in Fitzgerald collision receive posthumous promotions
Man charged in Charlottesville attack failed training at Fort Benning
Bowing to pressure, Trump denounces hate groups by name
Family identifies US soldier killed in booby-trapped building in eastern Afghanistan
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets