Camp Schwab Marine arrested at airport on Okinawa after bullet found in luggage

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A Camp Schwab Marine was arrested after a rifle bullet was found in his bag at Naha Airport, Japanese police said.

Master Sgt. Christopher Oletski, 37, was taken into custody at a domestic terminal security checkpoint at approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday after the bullet was found, a Tomigusuku police spokesman said.

Oletski later acknowledged the bullet was his and said he must have forgotten to remove it from his luggage before traveling, the spokesman said.

Oletski was released Tuesday and the case sent to the Naha District Public Prosecutor’s Office, the spokesman said. He will be charged with violating Japan’s Explosives Control Act, and if convicted, he faces up to a year imprisonment or as much as $4,456.59 (500,000 yen) in fines.

Police officials said this type of incident happens too frequently and urged U.S. servicemembers traveling in Japan to be vigilant.

“We cannot stress enough to please check all your pockets and compartments in your luggage before departing your home,” the police spokesman said. “You are in Japan, and Japan has much more strict rules than your country.”

