BREAKING: Navy relieves two more commanders in 7th Fleet after deadly collisions

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — The Navy relieved two more commanders in 7th Fleet on Monday amid fallout from two deadly collisions involving the destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain.

Task Force 70 commander Rear Adm. Charles Williams and Destroyer Squadron 15 commander Capt. Jeffrey Bennett were both relieved of command by 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” the Navy announced in a Monday statement.

As both the CTF 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 commander, Williams had tactical control of 7th Fleet’s cruisers and destroyers, as well as Carrier Air Wing 5 and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

Williams assumed command of CTF 70 in July 2016 from Rear Adm. John Alexander, who has since been promoted to vice admiral and took command of the U.S. 3rd Fleet on Friday.

As DESRON 15 commander, Bennett oversaw all destroyers assigned to 7th Fleet. He assumed command of DESRON 15 last year in September.

Williams and Bennett were relieved following the removal of 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin last month, also due to loss of confidence.

All three commanders were relieved following a string of accidents involving Navy ships in the Pacific.

In January, the USS Antietam ran aground and spilled roughly 1,100 gallons of hydraulic fluid into Tokyo Bay. In May, the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing boat while operating off the east coast of the divided peninsula. In June, a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged merchant ship killed seven sailors. Last month, a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a civilian merchant vessel killed 10 sailors.

The commanding officers of the Antietam and Fitzgerald were relieved of their duties.

Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, who was serving as commander of 7th Fleet’s amphibious forces, has now taken command of CTF 70. DESRON 15’s deputy commander, Capt. Jonathan Duffy, has assumed command of the squadron.

The reliefs come as senior Navy officials are reviewing a fleet known throughout the Navy for its grueling operations tempo in the Asia-Pacific – a workload that reports say came at the expense of training and other critical needs.

A Government Accountability Office study found more than one-third of needed warfare certifications for Japan-based cruiser and destroyer crews had expired, according to congressional testimony Sept. 7. The agency had first reported on this concern in May 2015.

Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift has vowed to investigate manning, maintenance and cultural norms within the fleet to prevent further incidents.

"History has shown that continuous operations over time causes basic skills to atrophy and in some cases gives commands a false sense of their overall readiness," Swift said in a statement following the McCain accident.





