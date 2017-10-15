Typhoon 25W (Lan), # 8

6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Japan time: Slightly better news for Okinawa, but not that much better; Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s latest forecast track takes Typhoon Lan a bit further east of the island than previously reported, but still close enough to bring seriously high winds and heavy rain throughout the weekend, according to local forecasts.

At 3 a.m., Typhoon Lan was about 860 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, moving north-northwest at 9 mph, holding steady at 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts. Another bit of slightly better news; Lan is currently forecast to peak just below super-typhoon strength, 144-mph sustained winds and 173-mph gusts at center while still well out to sea.

Kadena’s Shogunweather.com long-range forecast calls for winds picking up by Friday afternoon, 28-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts. Expect that to increase on Saturday, 35- to 43-mph sustained winds and 58- to 69-mph gusts. Sunday’s forecast calls for 46-mph sustained winds in the morning with 70-mph gusts, decreasing to 40 and 68 by afternoon. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain for now in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4; that may change, and very soon.

Long term, Lan is projected to head in Tokyo’s general direction by early morning Tuesday, 71 miles south-southeast of Camp Fuji by 3 a.m. Tuesday, still packing 115-mph sustained winds and 140-mph gusts at center.

Unusual for this time of year, since it’s getting cooler in the Tokyo area. But this is no ordinary storm. It’s expected to remain strong. And large. Wide in diameter, wind bands expected to stretch as far west as Kyushu as Lan treks northeast. A dangerous beast. Time to start preparing.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Japan time: Typhoon Lan continues its journey north, splitting the difference between the Philippines and Marianas and its latest projected track takes Lan a bit closer to Okinawa than previously forecast, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 5:30 p.m., Lan was 975 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, moving north at 12 mph with 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts. Lan remains forecast to peak as a Category 5-equivalent super typhoon, 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts, briefly at mid-afternoon Friday before weakening as it reaches cooler waters up north.

Closest point of approach to Kadena is now 210 miles east-southeast at 7 a.m. Sunday. But Lan will remain a dangerous and very wide storm. Current projections show Okinawa just inside Lan’s forecast 50-knot (58-mph) wind bands, which generally means upgraded Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, perhaps as soon as Thursday morning, according to Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight. U.S. bases for the moment remain in seasonal TCCOR 4; that could change by morning.



Models continue to depict a track east of Okinawa, headed in the general direction of Tokyo by Monday or Tuesday, with Lan transitioning into a cold-core low, but still retaining gale-force or typhoon-strength winds as it heads north and northeast.



Noon Wednesday, Oct. 18, Japan time: Lan has strengthened into a Category 1-equivalent typhoon and has picked up forward speed as it commences its long journey north toward a possible rendezvous with Japan by the weekend or early next week, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 11:15 a.m., Lan was about 1,090 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, headed north at 12 mph, packing 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center. It appears as though Lan should not impact the Philippines, well to the west, though Lan remains in that country’s area of responsibility.

If Lan remains on its current path, it’s forecast to pass about 255 miles east-southeast of Kadena at 1 a.m. Sunday as a Category 4-equivalent typhoon, 138-mph sustained winds and 167-mph gusts at center. Kadena’s Shogunweather.com’s long-range forecast calls for winds peaking at 36-mph sustained and gusts up to 55 mph Saturday evening into Sunday.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now. This is forecast to be a massive storm and Kadena and other parts of Okinawa could fall inside Lan’s 50-knot (58-mph) wind bands, which could necessitate accelerated TCCORs later this week.

Long-range models remain in agreement on a track taking Lan toward Honshu, crossing just north of the Tokyo area by early next week, not as a tropical system but as a cold-core low with at least gale-force and perhaps typhoon-strength winds. PST will keep a sharp lookout.

7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Japan time: Like a cat crouched and ready to pounce, Tropical Storm Lan remains lurking well south of Japan, but ready to head northward. The forecast calls for a wet, gusty weekend on Okinawa and a similar start to next week in Honshu, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Lan was 1,115 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, crawling north at 4 mph packing 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts at center. Once Lan gets going and picks up forward speed, it should become a typhoon sometime Wednesday afternoon.

JTWC projects Lan to peak at 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts at 3 a.m. Saturday, just after crossing the 20th parallel, then weakening from there as it hits cooler waters in the north.

However, Lan is still forecast to be a massive storm in terms of total diameter. Its 34-knot (40-mph) wind bands stretch 15 degrees across, from Ishigaki in the southwestern islands to about 200 miles west of Iwo Jima.

What it means for Okinawa is much like what occurred with Super Typhoon Chaba last year. If Lan remains on course, the storm center should miss Okinawa to the east, with the island enduring 36-mph sustained winds and gusts up to 55 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning, along with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. Model guidance is in good agreement. Still, if Lan’s track edges a degree or three west, all that could change. Best to start preparing for the worst in case that happens.

Midnight Tuesday, Oct. 17, Japan time: Whoo-wee, is Lan forecast to become not just powerful, but a massive tropical cyclone as it rumbles north, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. http://www.usno.navy.mil/NOOC/nmfc-ph/RSS/jtwc/warnings/wp2517.gif



While storm’s center is projected to pass about 260 miles east-southeast of Kadena Air Base early Saturday morning, Lan’s 50-knot (58-mph) wind bands are depicted to edge very close to Okinawa, with the island expected to feel some serious gale-force winds as it passes.



At 9 p.m., Lan was 1,150 miles south-southeast of Kadena, holding quasi-stationary with 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts. If it stays on its forecast path, Lan is forecast to peak as a super typhoon, 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts, at mid-evening Thursday, weakening slightly as it continues north and hits cooler waters north of the Tropic of Cancer.



Gale-force winds are forecast to extend a vast distance from Lan’s center, stretching all the way to Okinawa. Kadena’s Shogunweather.com’s extended forecast continues to show winds picking up Thursday afternoon, reaching 38-mph sustained and 54- to 56-mph gusts by Saturday afternoon and evening. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now.

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Japan time: Tropical Storm Lan continues slowly tracking west, but it forecast to turn sharply north sometime later Tuesday, then become a super typhoon early Saturday morning but remain well east of Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Noon Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: Lan has very quickly developed into a tropical storm and could become a Category 4-equivalent by Friday morning well southeast of Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At noon, Lan was 1,230 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking northwest at 10 mph. If it remains on its current forecast track. Lan is projected to come within 340 miles southeast of Kadena, and as a Category 4-equivalent storm, 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts, but at storm’s center.



Models remain spread out. Most indicate a track well east of Okinawa; others depict a track closer to the island and the Philippines. PST has an eye on it.

8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: A new tropical depression, the 25th numbered storm of the season, has formed just west of Yap and is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to become a Category 3-equivalent typhoon by early Friday. The initial JTWC track takes 25W in a northerly direction, coming within 350 miles southeast of Okinawa at 3 a.m. Friday. PST will keep an eye on 25W’s path and progress.