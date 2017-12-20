Tropical Storm 33W (Tembin), #2
By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 20, 2017
2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Tembin has been upgraded to a tropical storm and is still forecast to pass over northern Mindanao and graze the Visayas island group, peaking at 81-mph sustained winds over the South China Sea on Christmas morning.
At 8 a.m., Tembin was 707 miles southeast of Manila, headed west at 17 mph, packing 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 is raised for parts of northeast Mindanao and TSWS Signal 1 for the rest of Mindanao and parts of Visayas, according to the national weather authority PAGASA.
Tembin should peak briefly at 52-mph sustained winds prior to making initial landfall in the Caraga-Davao region Thursday evening or Friday morning, then diminish to 46-mph sustained as it crosses land.
Emerging back over water, it should rake Puerto Princesa on Palawan Island with 69-mph sustained winds Saturday evening before topping off at 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at 8 a.m. Christmas Day.
Secondary landfall is forecast for 48 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City last Christmas evening.
6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued its first warning on Tropical Depression 33W, which is on course to pass over northern Mindanao as the weekend approaches.
At 5:40 a.m., 33W was 802 miles east-southeast of Manila, headed west-northwest at 14 mph. JTWC projects 33W to cross Mindanao, the Philippines’ southernmost island, as a middling tropical storm, 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts entering the weekend, before crossing into the South China Sea late Saturday into Sunday.
33W is forecast to batter Palawan Island with 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts before peaking at Category 1-equivalent typhoon strength, 74-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts, as it approaches secondary landfall, 127 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City early Tuesday morning.
Model guidance agrees generally on a westward track for 33W; the question being what part of Mindanao it crosses and where it Vietnam it finally rams ashore. PST has an eye on it.
Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 is raised for Surigao del Sur in Mindanao, and Signal 1 for other parts of Mindanao plus southern Leyte in Visayas, according to the national weather authority PAGASA.
6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a new disturbance, 97W Invest, east of Mindanao, the Philippines’ southernmost island.
As of 6:30 p.m., it was 990 miles east-southeast of Manila and was tracking slowly west-northwest toward Mindanao. Model guidance shows 97W headed through either central or northern Mindanao, then Palawan island to the west on into the South China Sea.
If it becomes a named storm, 97W would become the 33rd numbered tropical cyclone of the northwest Pacific season – one above the average of 32 per calendar year. It would be called Tembin, Japanese for Libra, or a weighing device.
97W has entered the Philippines area of responsibility and has been named Vinta by the national weather authority PAGASA. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 has been raised for Surgao del Sur and northern Davao Oriental on Mindanao. PST will keep an eye on it.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA won't confirm it has documents about Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL
VA says Veterans Choice Program money could run out as early as Jan. 2
Misawa's Draughon Range helps pilots prepare to counter North Korean threats
Another North Korean soldier defects into South via DMZ
ISIS nearly defeated on the battlefield but remains dangerous, US military says
Yokota commander drops some holiday cheer via Christmas rap video