Tropical Storm 33W (Tembin), #2

2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Tembin has been upgraded to a tropical storm and is still forecast to pass over northern Mindanao and graze the Visayas island group, peaking at 81-mph sustained winds over the South China Sea on Christmas morning.



At 8 a.m., Tembin was 707 miles southeast of Manila, headed west at 17 mph, packing 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 is raised for parts of northeast Mindanao and TSWS Signal 1 for the rest of Mindanao and parts of Visayas, according to the national weather authority PAGASA.



Tembin should peak briefly at 52-mph sustained winds prior to making initial landfall in the Caraga-Davao region Thursday evening or Friday morning, then diminish to 46-mph sustained as it crosses land.



Emerging back over water, it should rake Puerto Princesa on Palawan Island with 69-mph sustained winds Saturday evening before topping off at 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at 8 a.m. Christmas Day.



Secondary landfall is forecast for 48 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City last Christmas evening.





6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued its first warning on Tropical Depression 33W, which is on course to pass over northern Mindanao as the weekend approaches.



At 5:40 a.m., 33W was 802 miles east-southeast of Manila, headed west-northwest at 14 mph. JTWC projects 33W to cross Mindanao, the Philippines’ southernmost island, as a middling tropical storm, 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts entering the weekend, before crossing into the South China Sea late Saturday into Sunday.



33W is forecast to batter Palawan Island with 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts before peaking at Category 1-equivalent typhoon strength, 74-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts, as it approaches secondary landfall, 127 miles northeast of Ho Chi Minh City early Tuesday morning.



Model guidance agrees generally on a westward track for 33W; the question being what part of Mindanao it crosses and where it Vietnam it finally rams ashore. PST has an eye on it.

Tropical Storm Warning Signal 2 is raised for Surigao del Sur in Mindanao, and Signal 1 for other parts of Mindanao plus southern Leyte in Visayas, according to the national weather authority PAGASA.

6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a new disturbance, 97W Invest, east of Mindanao, the Philippines’ southernmost island.



As of 6:30 p.m., it was 990 miles east-southeast of Manila and was tracking slowly west-northwest toward Mindanao. Model guidance shows 97W headed through either central or northern Mindanao, then Palawan island to the west on into the South China Sea.



If it becomes a named storm, 97W would become the 33rd numbered tropical cyclone of the northwest Pacific season – one above the average of 32 per calendar year. It would be called Tembin, Japanese for Libra, or a weighing device.



97W has entered the Philippines area of responsibility and has been named Vinta by the national weather authority PAGASA. Tropical Storm Warning Signal 1 has been raised for Surgao del Sur and northern Davao Oriental on Mindanao. PST will keep an eye on it.

