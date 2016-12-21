Tropical Storm 30W (Nock-Ten), # 5

5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Philippines time: Tropical Storm Nock-Ten continues to give Yap headaches, but remains on course for giving the central Philippines far worse come Christmas weekend, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



Nock-Ten’s track continues to deviate further south, placing Manila and the former Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Station in the path of north-quadrant winds which appear to be worse than south quadrants.



If Nock-Ten remains on its current path, it’s forecast to pass 13 miles south of Manila at 11 a.m. Monday, 48 miles south of Clark at 2 p.m. and 17 miles south of Subic at 4 p.m., still packing a fierce punch, 92-mph sustained winds and 115-mph gusts at center.



Nock-Ten is having its effects elsewhere as well. A high-surf advisory and small-craft advisory remain in effect for the Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Saturday, while a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Yap, according to the National Weather Service on Guam. Yap remains bombarded by 45 mph winds as Nock-Ten passes by, just 17 miles west-southwest of Yap at 4 p.m. Guam time.



11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Philippines time: Now, it’s Manila in the crosshairs as Tropical Storm Nock-Ten’s forecast track has shifted further south, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s latest advisory.

If Nock-Ten remains on its current path, it’s forecast to pass directly over Manila at 1 p.m. Monday, 11 miles south of the former Subic Bay Naval Station at 6 p.m. and 40 miles south of the former Clark Air Base at 3 p.m., still packing a wicked punch: 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center.

8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Philippines time: Nock-Ten has been upgraded to a tropical storm by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and its forecast peak winds have increased sharply, hinting that it might hit the Philippines as a Category 3-equivalent typhoon. This could be bad, folks.

Nock-Ten continues tracking northwest at 14 mph about 186 miles southeast of Yap. JTWC reports the environment is favorable for Nock-Ten to peak at 115-mph sustained winds and 143-mph gusts by early Christmas morning as it makes its approach to the central Philippines over the weekend.

If Nock-Ten remains on its projected path, it’s due to pass just 12 miles north of Manila at noon Monday, 26 miles north of the old Clark Air Base at 2 p.m. and make an almost-direct hit on the old Subic Bay Naval Station at 4 p.m., still packing 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts.

So, it’s no longer heavy rain being the biggest threat. Nock-Ten is intensifying in terms of wind velocity, becoming a double-barreled threat.

9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Tropical Depression 30W’s forecast track has drifted slightly south from PST’s original forecast, putting it on a path taking it closer to Metro Manila and the former Subic Bay Naval Station and Clark Air Base and a bit later on Monday.

Most immediately, a high-surf and small-craft advisory remain in effect for the Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Thursday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Yap, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

If 30W remains on its current path, it’s forecast to pass just 13 miles north of Clark at 5 p.m. Monday, 43 miles north of Manila at 1 p.m. and 48 miles north of Subic at 7 p.m., still packing 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts at center. 30W is forecast to peak at 86-mph sustained and 104-mph gusts as it roars ashore late Christmas Day near Visayas and Samar in the central Philippines.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Well, that didn’t take long. Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued its first warning on Tropical Depression 30W. Model guidance remains in agreement on a track through northern Visayas and southern Luzon in the Philippines, which may get a very wet, windy Christmas.

And it appears as if Metro Manila and the former Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Stations might end up in the crosshairs of what could become a Category 1 or 2-equivalent typhoon by Christmas or the day after.

One thing to note: The wind values in the northern quadrants for the moment appear stronger than the southern. If it remains on its forecast track, 30W is projected to pass 54 miles north of Manila at 10 a.m. Monday, 29 miles north of Clark at 11 a.m. and 61 miles north of Subic at 2 p.m. Monday, packing sustained 63 mph winds and 81 mph gusts at center.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a tropical cyclone formation alert on 92W Invest, which could become a tropical depression within the next day. Japan Meteorological agency issued a tropical depression alert at 12:15 p.m.

Model guidance shows a track through northern Visayas and southern Luzon. It may remain a strong tropical depression or possibly become a weak tropical storm. Wind is not expected to be an issue; however, the storm could bring plenty of rain to the central Philippines. Too early to say definitively.

This would be the 30th numbered storm of the northwest Pacific’s tropical cyclone season. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Nock-ten, Laotian for bird. PAGASA, the Philippines’ national weather authority, would name it Nina.

PST remains on watch.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Philippines time: Manila and much of Luzon Island could be in for a wet Christmas if a disturbance near Chu’uk that the Joint Typhoon Warning Center is tracking develops into a tropical cyclone.

Model guidance is in pretty tight agreement that 92W Invest should track northwest, passing through the northern Visayas and southern portions of Luzon toward Manila as a strong tropical depression and/or weak tropical storm.

Though winds aren’t projected to be strong, rain is expected to be the major issue, if 92W Invest does develop and head in that direction.

92W Invest is having some effect on the Marianas Islands. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory are in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

South of the Equator, traffic is picking up along Australia’s northwest coast, a tropical cyclone forecast to pass just northeast of Port Hedland, while another disturbance, 90S Invest is lurking just west-northwest of Darwin. PST will keep watch.

