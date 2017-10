Tropical Storm 27W (Saola), # 7

Midnight Tuesday, Oct. 24, Japan time: Tropical Storm Saola's current forecast track very nearly mirrors that of Super Typhoon Lan a week earlier, only with winds far less fierce, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 11:30 p.m., Saola was just over 1,100 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, headed west-northwest at 27 mph, holding steady at 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts, as it has for most of Tuesday.



Saola should continue on a northwest track in Okinawa's general direction. Models continue to agree on a curve northeast toward the Tokyo-Kanto Plain area, as Lan did; just a question of where and when the curve begins.



JTWC forecasts Saola to come within 260 miles east of Kadena at 9 p.m. Friday as a minimal Category 1-equivalent typhoon, 75-mph sustained winds and 92-mph gusts at center. JTWC's projected wind field shows destructive wind bands remaining close to center, within 40 to 50 miles of Saola's core and fairly far from Okinawa.



U.S. bases remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. Depending on Saola's track in the coming days, Okinawa could see upgrade to TCCOR 3 sometime Wednesday evening, or TCCOR Storm Watch if Saola tracks further east. Model guidance remains rather far apart.



And about a week after Lan unloaded a deluge of heavy rain plus gusty wind on the Tokyo area, Saola is projected to increase in intensity as it approaches the Kanto Plain, then sideswipe the area.



JTWC forecasts Saola to pass 73 miles southeast of Yokosuka Naval Base at 4 p.m. Sunday, packing 92-mph sustained winds and 115-mph gusts at center. But again, the destructive bands of wind are forecast to remain close to storm's center.



And a lot can change; this is weather we're talking. PST has an eye on it.





6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, Japan time: Tropical Storm Saola has picked up forward speed and is making its way northwest toward Okinawa, but Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s forecast track continues showing a curve east of the island this weekend and closer to Tokyo.

At 3 p.m., Saola was 183 miles west of Naval Station “Big Navy” on Guam, heading northwest at 29 mph, holding steady at 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts. The tropical storm watch for Guam and Rota has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

JTWC projects Saola to gradually intensify as it tracks northwest, and actually peaking as it approaches the Kanto Plain on Sunday afternoon.

If Saola remains on its current track, it’s forecast to pass 273 miles east of Kadena Air Base, packing 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts at center. Kadena is forecast to be a degree or two west of Saola’s 34-knot (40-mph) wind bands.

Model guidance remains divided, disagreeing on how close Saola will come to Okinawa as well as how quickly it will turn northeast and affect the Kanto Plain. Saola is forecast to pass 152 miles southeast of Yokosuka Naval Base at 3 p.m. Sunday, packing 92-mph sustained winds and 115-mph gusts at center. PST remains watchful.

1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: Tropical Storm 27W has begun picking up forward speed as it remains on track to pass southwest of Guam on Tuesday afternoon, then pick up steam as it tracks in Okinawa's general direction by the week's end, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 10 a.m., 27W was 170 miles southwest of Andersen Air Force Base, headed northwest at 17 mph, holding steady at 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts. 27W is due to pass about the same distance from Andersen this afternoon. The island remains in Condition of Readiness 4, according to Guam's Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense's official Facebook page.



It's after the storm passes that Guam should feel the most effects of it, gusts up to 39 mph and some heavy showers. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota and coastal waters around those islands, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.



From there, 27W is forecast to track northwest in Okinawa's general direction, then curve northeast after it passes 270 miles east of Kadena Air Base at noon Saturday. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal TCCOR 4.



Model guidance remains spread. They all agree on a curve northeast once 27W hits the Tropic of Cancer, but the GFS ensembles depicts a track close to Okinawa, while the CMC ensembles suggest a curve much further east. PST has an eye on it.





1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: As-yet-unnamed 27W has been upgraded to a tropical storm by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It remains forecast to sideswipe Guam before chugging northwest, coming within 275 miles of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, by the weekend before curving northeast.

At 10 p.m., 27W was 291 miles south-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, moving west-northwest at 9 mph with 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts at center. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota islands and surrounding coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

If 27W continues moving as forecast, it’s due to peak at 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at 10 p.m. Thursday as it approaches Okinawa from the southeast.

As to whether it threatens Okinawa or the rest of Japan, that remains to be seen. Model guidance remains vastly spread with GFS calling for a track right over Okinawa before curving northeast, while NAVGEM depicts a right-hand turn well before reaching the island.

2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: Now, about that “other” storm out there …

With all the focus on Typhoon Lan the past few days, it was easy to overlook the tropical depression that’s been lurking southeast of Guam the past few days. In fact, it almost fizzled out soon after it developed, and it remains in what the Joint Typhoon Warning Center calls a “hostile,” yet improving environment for development.



At 1 p.m., as-yet-unnamed Tropical Depression 27W was 310 miles south-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, creeping west-northwest at 5 p.m. with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guam and Rota islands and surrounding coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service.



As to where 27W might head, model guidance is varied. GFS depicts a track straight over Okinawa followed by a curve northeast toward Tokyo. NAVGEM agrees on a northwest track, but has 27W curving northeast much sooner and remaining well out at sea.



JTWC forecasts 27W to peak at 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center at 10 a.m. Saturday as it veers northeast away from the Ryukyus and in the general direction of Kyushu and Shikoku islands in southwestern Japan. 27W is due to pass about 300 miles east of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, at 7 p.m. Friday. That may change. Stay tuned.

7:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Guam time: 27W has regressed back to tropical-depression status and is now forecast to pass south of Guam, 40 miles south of Hagatna, the capital, at 9 a.m. Monday as a weak tropical cyclone. Once west of Guam, it’s due to intensify, but not much.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Guam time: A new tropical storm has formed about 500 miles southeast of Guam and is forecast to slowly crawl northwest, coming within 111 miles of Andersen Air Force Base at mid-morning Wednesday, packing 52-mph sustained winds and 63-mph gusts at center as it creeps past. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saipan, Tinian and lesser islands in the northern Marianas until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service and Guam Homeland Security.