Tropical Storm 27W, # 5

1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: Tropical Storm 27W has begun picking up forward speed as it remains on track to pass southwest of Guam on Tuesday afternoon, then pick up steam as it tracks in Okinawa's general direction by the week's end, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 10 a.m., 27W was 170 miles southwest of Andersen Air Force Base, headed northwest at 17 mph, holding steady at 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts. 27W is due to pass about the same distance from Andersen this afternoon. The island remains in Condition of Readiness 4, according to Guam's Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense's official Facebook page.



It's after the storm passes that Guam should feel the most effects of it, gusts up to 39 mph and some heavy showers. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, Rota and coastal waters around those islands, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.



From there, 27W is forecast to track northwest in Okinawa's general direction, then curve northeast after it passes 270 miles east of Kadena Air Base at noon Saturday. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal TCCOR 4.



Model guidance remains spread. They all agree on a curve northeast once 27W hits the Tropic of Cancer, but the GFS ensembles depicts a track close to Okinawa, while the CMC ensembles suggest a curve much further east. PST has an eye on it.





1 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: As-yet-unnamed 27W has been upgraded to a tropical storm by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It remains forecast to sideswipe Guam before chugging northwest, coming within 275 miles of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, by the weekend before curving northeast.

At 10 p.m., 27W was 291 miles south-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, moving west-northwest at 9 mph with 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts at center. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam and Rota islands and surrounding coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

If 27W continues moving as forecast, it’s due to peak at 104-mph sustained winds and 127-mph gusts at 10 p.m. Thursday as it approaches Okinawa from the southeast.

As to whether it threatens Okinawa or the rest of Japan, that remains to be seen. Model guidance remains vastly spread with GFS calling for a track right over Okinawa before curving northeast, while NAVGEM depicts a right-hand turn well before reaching the island.

2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: Now, about that “other” storm out there …

With all the focus on Typhoon Lan the past few days, it was easy to overlook the tropical depression that’s been lurking southeast of Guam the past few days. In fact, it almost fizzled out soon after it developed, and it remains in what the Joint Typhoon Warning Center calls a “hostile,” yet improving environment for development.



At 1 p.m., as-yet-unnamed Tropical Depression 27W was 310 miles south-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, creeping west-northwest at 5 p.m. with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guam and Rota islands and surrounding coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service.



As to where 27W might head, model guidance is varied. GFS depicts a track straight over Okinawa followed by a curve northeast toward Tokyo. NAVGEM agrees on a northwest track, but has 27W curving northeast much sooner and remaining well out at sea.



JTWC forecasts 27W to peak at 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center at 10 a.m. Saturday as it veers northeast away from the Ryukyus and in the general direction of Kyushu and Shikoku islands in southwestern Japan. 27W is due to pass about 300 miles east of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, at 7 p.m. Friday. That may change. Stay tuned.

____________________________________________________________________

7:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Guam time: 27W has regressed back to tropical-depression status and is now forecast to pass south of Guam, 40 miles south of Hagatna, the capital, at 9 a.m. Monday as a weak tropical cyclone. Once west of Guam, it’s due to intensify, but not much.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Guam time: A new tropical storm has formed about 500 miles southeast of Guam and is forecast to slowly crawl northwest, coming within 111 miles of Andersen Air Force Base at mid-morning Wednesday, packing 52-mph sustained winds and 63-mph gusts at center as it creeps past. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saipan, Tinian and lesser islands in the northern Marianas until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service and Guam Homeland Security.