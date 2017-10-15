Tropical Storm 25W (Lan), #5

7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Japan time: Like a cat crouched and ready to pounce, Tropical Storm Lan remains lurking well south of Japan, but ready to head northward. The forecast calls for a wet, gusty weekend on Okinawa and a similar start to next week in Honshu, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., Lan was 1,115 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, crawling north at 4 mph packing 69-mph sustained winds and 86-mph gusts at center. Once Lan gets going and picks up forward speed, it should become a typhoon sometime Wednesday afternoon.

JTWC projects Lan to peak at 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts at 3 a.m. Saturday, just after crossing the 20th parallel, then weakening from there as it hits cooler waters in the north.

However, Lan is still forecast to be a massive storm in terms of total diameter. Its 34-knot (40-mph) wind bands stretch 15 degrees across, from Ishigaki in the southwestern islands to about 200 miles west of Iwo Jima.

What it means for Okinawa is much like what occurred with Super Typhoon Chaba last year. If Lan remains on course, the storm center should miss Okinawa to the east, with the island enduring 36-mph sustained winds and gusts up to 55 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning, along with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. Model guidance is in good agreement. Still, if Lan’s track edges a degree or three west, all that could change. Best to start preparing for the worst in case that happens.

Midnight Tuesday, Oct. 17, Japan time: Whoo-wee, is Lan forecast to become not just powerful, but a massive tropical cyclone as it rumbles north, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. http://www.usno.navy.mil/NOOC/nmfc-ph/RSS/jtwc/warnings/wp2517.gif



While storm’s center is projected to pass about 260 miles east-southeast of Kadena Air Base early Saturday morning, Lan’s 50-knot (58-mph) wind bands are depicted to edge very close to Okinawa, with the island expected to feel some serious gale-force winds as it passes.



At 9 p.m., Lan was 1,150 miles south-southeast of Kadena, holding quasi-stationary with 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts. If it stays on its forecast path, Lan is forecast to peak as a super typhoon, 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts, at mid-evening Thursday, weakening slightly as it continues north and hits cooler waters north of the Tropic of Cancer.



Gale-force winds are forecast to extend a vast distance from Lan’s center, stretching all the way to Okinawa. Kadena’s Shogunweather.com’s extended forecast continues to show winds picking up Thursday afternoon, reaching 38-mph sustained and 54- to 56-mph gusts by Saturday afternoon and evening. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 for now.

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Japan time: Tropical Storm Lan continues slowly tracking west, but it forecast to turn sharply north sometime later Tuesday, then become a super typhoon early Saturday morning but remain well east of Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Noon Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: Lan has very quickly developed into a tropical storm and could become a Category 4-equivalent by Friday morning well southeast of Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At noon, Lan was 1,230 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking northwest at 10 mph. If it remains on its current forecast track. Lan is projected to come within 340 miles southeast of Kadena, and as a Category 4-equivalent storm, 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts, but at storm’s center.



Models remain spread out. Most indicate a track well east of Okinawa; others depict a track closer to the island and the Philippines. PST has an eye on it.

8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: A new tropical depression, the 25th numbered storm of the season, has formed just west of Yap and is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to become a Category 3-equivalent typhoon by early Friday. The initial JTWC track takes 25W in a northerly direction, coming within 350 miles southeast of Okinawa at 3 a.m. Friday. PST will keep an eye on 25W’s path and progress.