Tropical Storm 25W (Lan), #2

Noon Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: Lan has very quickly developed into a tropical storm and could become a Category 4-equivalent by Friday morning well southeast of Okinawa, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At noon, Lan was 1,230 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, tracking northwest at 10 mph. If it remains on its current forecast track. Lan is projected to come within 340 miles southeast of Kadena, and as a Category 4-equivalent storm, 132-mph sustained winds and 161-mph gusts, but at storm’s center.



Models remain spread out. Most indicate a track well east of Okinawa; others depict a track closer to the island and the Philippines. PST has an eye on it.

8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, Japan time: A new tropical depression, the 25th numbered storm of the season, has formed just west of Yap and is forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to become a Category 3-equivalent typhoon by early Friday. The initial JTWC track takes 25W in a northerly direction, coming within 350 miles southeast of Okinawa at 3 a.m. Friday. PST will keep an eye on 25W’s path and progress.



