Tropical Storm 12W (Ampil), # 7: Okinawa wind-forecast timeline

7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19, Japan time: Here is the initial wind-forecast timeline for Tropical Storm 12W (Ampil) for U.S. bases on Okinawa, as provided by Kadena Air Base's 18th Wing Weather Flight:



-- Onset of 40-mph sustained winds: Midnight Friday.

-- Onset of 58-mph sustained winds: 3 a.m. Saturday.

-- Peak 58-mph sustained winds, 69-mph gusts: 2 p.m. Saturday.

-- Winds diminishing below 58-mph sustained: 5 p.m. Saturday.

-- Winds dminiishing below 40-mph sustained: 6 p.m. Saturday.



U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. A reminder: Sustained 40-mph winds or greater meet the criteria for upgrade to TCCOR 1-C; 58-mph or greater, TCCOR 1-E.





6 a.m. Thursday, July 19, Japan time: U.S. bases on Okinawa have entered Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3. Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 48 hours. Time to start preparing. Get your safe on!





6 a.m. Thursday, July 19, Japan time: Depending on which group of models you gaze at, Tropical Storm Ampil will either make a direct or near-direct hit on Okinawa or pass just southwest of the island.



Either way, expect a gusty, rainy Saturday -- yep, another weekend, another typhoon -- as Ampil makes its way into the Okinawa neighborhood, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



U.S. bases on Okinawa are in Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3; expect that to be upgraded early Friday morning.



At 3 a.m., Ampil was 480 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, rumbling east-northeast at 8 mph, holding steady at 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts.



If Ampil keeps moving as forecast, it's due to 61 miles southwest of Kadena at high noon Saturday, packing 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts at center.



The long-range weather forecast, according to Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight, calls for rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the weekend.



Winds should pick up Friday afternoon and evening, 35-mph sustained winds and 40-mph sustained winds, increasing to 58-mph sustained and 69-mph gusts Saturday morning, diminishing to 40-mph sustained and 48-mph gusts Saturday afternoon and evening.



Model guidance still remains somewhat divided. No question, however, Okinawa remains the target-du-weekend. The GFS ensemble continues to favor a track right over Okinawa, while the CMC ensemble depicts a track just southwest of the island.





12:15 a.m. Thursday, July 19, Japan time: Closer, ever closer, Tropical Storm Ampil's forecast track keeps edging toward Okinawa, meaning a blustery, rainy Saturday may be in the works along with a possible brief lockdown.



Ampil was upgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday evening by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It was 493 miles south of Kadena Air Base, headed east at 10 mph and had intensified to 40-mph sustained winds and 52-mph gusts.



If Ampil keeps moving as forecast, it is due to arc east, north, then northwest and pass 62 miles southwest of Kadena at 2 p.m. Saturday, packing 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts, with Kadena well within Ampil's forecast 50-knot (58-mph) wind band.



That's considered destructive winds, meeting the criteria for the highest-level tropical cyclone condition of readiness.



For now, U.S. bases remain in seasonal TCCOR 4. Assuming Ampil keeps moving as forecast, expect that to be upgraded to TCCOR 3 sometime later Thursday morning.



Windfinder.com projects Kadena and Torii Station to get peak 38-mph sustained winds and 49-mph gusts Saturday morning and again overnight Saturday.



But there still remains a wide spread among model solutions, so this could easily change. It's still early in Ampil's young life.





6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, Japan time: Will it come closer to Okinawa? Or won't it?



That's the question surrounding Tropical Depression 12W as it nears the end of its first day as a tropical cyclone.



The latest from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center shows 12W has made a sharp right turn, and is forecast to arc east, then north, then northwest and a bit closer to Okinawa than PST previously reported.



At 3 p.m., 12W was 505 miles south of Kadena Air Base and headed east-northeast at 5 mph and had intensified slightly, to 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center.



If 12W continues moving as forecast, it's due to pass 102 miles southwest of Kadena at 11 a.m. Saturday, packing 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts.



But that's at storm center. Still, the latest JTWC projection shows Kadena just inside 12W's forecast 50-knot wind band. So, destructive winds might be possible come mid-day Saturday.



Still, it's a wait-and-see game.



The long-range forecast, provided by Kadena's 18th Wing Weather Flight, shows winds picking up Friday morning, 18-mph sustained winds and 29-mph gusts, increasing to 29 and 40 Friday evening, peaking at 35-mph sustained and 46-mph gusts Saturday morning and diminishing from there.



Windfinder.com shows a slight bump in winds at mid-day Saturday, but nothing destructive. That might change, though. It's weather. Nothing's absolutely definite about it.



Model guidance shows a track just northeast of Okinawa, over Amami Island some 200 miles northeast.



The GFS ensemble depicts a track directly over Okinawa, while the CMC ensemble depicts a track just southwest of the island, each with variations.



It's early in the life of a new storm. There remains a vast spread among model solutions, JTWC reports. Best to hope for the best, but be prepared in case of the worst. Get your safe on!





12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, Japan time: The news gets a bit better for Okinawa regarding Tropical Depression 12W: The latest from Joint Typhoon Warning Center takes 12W further southwest of Kadena Air Base than originally forecast.

At 9 a.m., 12W was 544 miles south-southwest of Kadena, heading almost due west at 12 mph, holding steady at 29-mph sustained winds and 40-mph gusts.

If it continues moving as forecast, 12W is now due to pass 146 miles southwest of Kadena at 2 p.m. Saturday, packing 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts.

But that's at storm's center. Current forecasts call for winds at Kadena and Torii Station to peak at 41-mph sustained and 52-mph gusts at various times over the weekend.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4.

6 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, Japan time: A new tropical depression spawned overnight Tuesday south of Okinawa, and its initial forecast track indicates a wet, windy weekend for the island, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

At 3 a.m., 12W was 513 miles south of Kadena Air Base, crawling west at 6 mph with 29-mph sustained winds and 40-mph gusts.

If 12W remains on its current track — and that's a huge "if," given initial model guidance -- it's forecast to pass 92 miles southwest of Kadena at 2 p.m. Saturday, packing 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts at center, with Kadena sitting right at the edge of 12W's forecast 50-knot wind band.

U.S. bases remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4; that could change sometime Thursday morning, if 12W continues moving as forecast.

And the only thing certain about that is ... uncertainty.

Model guidance agrees on movement in Okinawa's general direction. But the GFS ensemble and the CMC ensemble are all over the place.

There's a spread of about 500 miles stretching from Yonaguni, Japan's most southwest island, to Tanegajima, just south of Kyushu, Japan's most southwestern main island.

With Okinawa smack in the middle.

Windfinder.com does indicate a slight bump in wind speeds come the weekend. That could also change, depending on 12W's forecast track and wind speed.

It's a wait-and-see game at the moment.

10:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, Japan time: The disturbance labeled 94W Invest is now the subject of a tropical cyclone formation alert issued at 7 p.m. by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Initial forecast models indicate a track toward the general direction of Okinawa; the question being, exactly where it will go.

94W was 483 miles south of Kadena Air Base when the TCFA was issued, with winds between 18 and 23 mph, moving generally north, but in a zig-zag pattern.

Model guidance indicates a path toward Miyako and Ishigaki islands southwest of Okinawa. The GFS model ensemble shows a track closer to Okinawa, while the CMC ensemble remains confused, at best.

Windfinder.com indicates winds picking up Friday evening, increasing throughout Saturday, peaking at 38-mph sustained and 51-mph gusts overnight Saturday into Sunday.

U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4. Much more should be known in the next day or so. Any upgraded TCCOR might happen as early as Thursday, but it’s way too early to tell.

