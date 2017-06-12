Tropical Storm 04W (Merbok), # 3

5:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, Japan time: Looks as if Merbok might not affect Okinawa after all, according to the latest from Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

Merbok has been upgraded to a tropical storm and is now forecast to peak at 46-mph sustained winds and 58-mph gusts as it roars toward landfall at around 8 p.m. Monday some 60 miles east of Hong Kong. Standby Signal 1 is in effect for Hong Kong.

But JTWC now projects Merbok to dissipate over southeastern China before it has a chance to get back out over open water.

That doesn’t mean Okinawa isn’t in for a pretty wet week. Kadena Air Base’s official Shogunweather.com Web site projects 70- to 80-percent chance of showers and thunderstorm starting Tuesday afternoon as the rainy season is forecast to return for the island.

More coming. PST out.

6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Japan time: Merbok has become the second named storm of the northwest Pacific tropical cyclone season. It was maintaining tropical-depression strength as it continues to develop northwest of the Philippines, on course to just miss Hong Kong to the east on Monday evening and Okinawa to the north on Thursday afternoon.



At 6 p.m., Merbok was 290 miles northwest of Manila, headed northwest at 9 mph, packing sustained 35-mph winds and 46-mph gusts at center, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. U.S. bases on Okinawa remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4; no cyclone warning is currently in effect for Hong Kong.



If Merbok remains on its current course, it’s due to pass 83 miles east of Hong Kong at 9 p.m. Monday as a weak tropical storm packing 46-mph sustained winds and 58 mph gusts. Merbok should pass 66 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base at about 9 p.m. Wednesday having diminished to 30 mph sustained winds and 40-mph gusts.



Though it’s not forecast to be especially windy, expect quite a bit of rain associated with Merbok, Japanese and American weather services are reporting. Between 70 percent and 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Okinawa starting Monday afternoon, according to Kadena’s 18th Wing Weather Flight’s Shogunweather.com official website.



More as Merbok develops. PST out.

Noon Sunday, June 11, Japan time: Tropical Depression 04W has formed west of the Philippines and is forecast to skim southeast China then curve toward Okinawa but as little more than a middling tropical depression, weather authorities report.

04W is projected to pass 51 miles northwest of Kadena Air Base around 2 a.m. Thursday packing 30-mph sustained winds and 40-mph gusts. Rain and wind gusts are forecast all week by Kadena's Shogunweather.com. U.S. bases on island remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4.

Stay tuned for further updates. PST out.