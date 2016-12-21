Tropical Depression 30W, # 2

9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Tropical Depression 30W’s forecast track has drifted slightly south from PST’s original forecast, putting it on a path taking it closer to Metro Manila and the former Subic Bay Naval Station and Clark Air Base and a bit later on Monday.

Most immediately, a high-surf and small-craft advisory remain in effect for the Marianas Islands, including Guam, until 6 p.m. Thursday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Yap, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

If 30W remains on its current path, it’s forecast to pass just 13 miles north of Clark at 5 p.m. Monday, 43 miles north of Manila at 1 p.m. and 48 miles north of Subic at 7 p.m., still packing 58-mph sustained winds and 75-mph gusts at center. 30W is forecast to peak at 86-mph sustained and 104-mph gusts as it roars ashore late Christmas Day near Visayas and Samar in the central Philippines.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Well, that didn’t take long. Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued its first warning on Tropical Depression 30W. Model guidance remains in agreement on a track through northern Visayas and southern Luzon in the Philippines, which may get a very wet, windy Christmas.

And it appears as if Metro Manila and the former Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Stations might end up in the crosshairs of what could become a Category 1 or 2-equivalent typhoon by Christmas or the day after.

One thing to note: The wind values in the northern quadrants for the moment appear stronger than the southern. If it remains on its forecast track, 30W is projected to pass 54 miles north of Manila at 10 a.m. Monday, 29 miles north of Clark at 11 a.m. and 61 miles north of Subic at 2 p.m. Monday, packing sustained 63 mph winds and 81 mph gusts at center.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a tropical cyclone formation alert on 92W Invest, which could become a tropical depression within the next day. Japan Meteorological agency issued a tropical depression alert at 12:15 p.m.

Model guidance shows a track through northern Visayas and southern Luzon. It may remain a strong tropical depression or possibly become a weak tropical storm. Wind is not expected to be an issue; however, the storm could bring plenty of rain to the central Philippines. Too early to say definitively.

This would be the 30th numbered storm of the northwest Pacific’s tropical cyclone season. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Nock-ten, Laotian for bird. PAGASA, the Philippines’ national weather authority, would name it Nina.

PST remains on watch.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Philippines time: Manila and much of Luzon Island could be in for a wet Christmas if a disturbance near Chu’uk that the Joint Typhoon Warning Center is tracking develops into a tropical cyclone.

Model guidance is in pretty tight agreement that 92W Invest should track northwest, passing through the northern Visayas and southern portions of Luzon toward Manila as a strong tropical depression and/or weak tropical storm.

Though winds aren’t projected to be strong, rain is expected to be the major issue, if 92W Invest does develop and head in that direction.

92W Invest is having some effect on the Marianas Islands. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory are in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

South of the Equator, traffic is picking up along Australia’s northwest coast, a tropical cyclone forecast to pass just northeast of Port Hedland, while another disturbance, 90S Invest is lurking just west-northwest of Darwin. PST will keep watch.

