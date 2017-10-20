Tropical Depression 27W, # 3: The ‘other’ storm

2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, Guam time: Now, about that “other” storm out there …

With all the focus on Typhoon Lan the past few days, it was easy to overlook the tropical depression that’s been lurking southeast of Guam the past few days. In fact, it almost fizzled out soon after it developed, and it remains in what the Joint Typhoon Warning Center calls a “hostile,” yet improving environment for development.



At 1 p.m., as-yet-unnamed Tropical Depression 27W was 310 miles south-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, creeping west-northwest at 5 p.m. with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts at center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guam and Rota islands and surrounding coastal waters, according to the National Weather Service.



As to where 27W might head, model guidance is varied. GFS depicts a track straight over Okinawa followed by a curve northeast toward Tokyo. NAVGEM agrees on a northwest track, but has 27W curving northeast much sooner and remaining well out at sea.



JTWC forecasts 27W to peak at 110-mph sustained winds and 132-mph gusts at center at 10 a.m. Saturday as it veers northeast away from the Ryukyus and in the general direction of Kyushu and Shikoku islands in southwestern Japan. 27W is due to pass about 300 miles east of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, at 7 p.m. Friday. That may change. Stay tuned.

____________________________________________________________________

7:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Guam time: 27W has regressed back to tropical-depression status and is now forecast to pass south of Guam, 40 miles south of Hagatna, the capital, at 9 a.m. Monday as a weak tropical cyclone. Once west of Guam, it’s due to intensify, but not much.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Guam time: A new tropical storm has formed about 500 miles southeast of Guam and is forecast to slowly crawl northwest, coming within 111 miles of Andersen Air Force Base at mid-morning Wednesday, packing 52-mph sustained winds and 63-mph gusts at center as it creeps past. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saipan, Tinian and lesser islands in the northern Marianas until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service and Guam Homeland Security.