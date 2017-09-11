Tropical Depression 21W, #2

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Philippines time: Tropical Depression 21W is back over water on the west side of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and is now tracking toward secondary landfall over southeastern China and/or Vietnam, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 2 p.m., 21W was 70 miles west-southwest of Manila, headed west-southwest at 18 mph, 29-mph sustained winds and 40-mph gusts at center. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 remains raised for western portions of Luzon, according to the national weather authority PAGASA. 21W, named Maring by PAGASA, is expected to leave the Philippines' area of responsibility sometime Wednesday.



Beyond that, 21W is forecast to peak at 63-mph sustained winds and 81-mph gusts, a strong tropical storm, by 2 p.m. Friday, then head over Hainan Island in southeastern China later Friday and die out northeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, sometime Saturday.





11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Philippines time: A new tropical depression, the 21st numbered tropical cyclone of the season, has developed east of Manila and is forecast to bring gusts and heavy rain to central Luzon and beyond. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 is raised Metro Manila and other parts of the island. Sustained 30-mph winds and 40-mph gusts currently associated with 21W.

At 11 a.m., 21W, named Maring by the Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA was over land and moving through the Manila-Laguna area. PAGASA’s track https://pubfiles.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/tamss/weather/track2.png takes Maring more toward Hainan island in southeastern China, while the Joint Typhoon Typhoon Warning Center projects a track closer to Hong Kong by Friday.

