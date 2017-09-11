Tropical Depression 21W, #1
By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 11, 2017
11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, Philippines time: A new tropical depression, the 21st numbered tropical cyclone of the season, has developed east of Manila and is forecast to bring gusts and heavy rain to central Luzon and beyond. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 is raised Metro Manila and other parts of the island. Sustained 30-mph winds and 40-mph gusts currently associated with 21W.
At 11 a.m., 21W, named Maring by the Philippines’ national weather authority PAGASA was over land and moving through the Manila-Laguna area. PAGASA’s track https://pubfiles.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/tamss/weather/track2.png takes Maring more toward Hainan island in southeastern China, while the Joint Typhoon Typhoon Warning Center projects a track closer to Hong Kong by Friday.
