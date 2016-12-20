Tropical cyclone formation alert issued

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Philippines time: Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a tropical cyclone formation alert on 92W Invest, which could become a tropical depression within the next day. Japan Meteorological agency issued a tropical depression alert at 12:15 p.m.

Model guidance shows a track through northern Visayas and southern Luzon. It may remain a strong tropical depression or possibly become a weak tropical storm. Wind is not expected to be an issue; however, the storm could bring plenty of rain to the central Philippines. Too early to say definitively.

This would be the 30th numbered storm of the northwest Pacific’s tropical cyclone season. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Nock-ten, Laotian for bird. PAGASA, the Philippines’ national weather authority, would name it Nina.

PST remains on watch.



4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Philippines time: Manila and much of Luzon Island could be in for a wet Christmas if a disturbance near Chu’uk that the Joint Typhoon Warning Center is tracking develops into a tropical cyclone.

Model guidance is in pretty tight agreement that 92W Invest should track northwest, passing through the northern Visayas and southern portions of Luzon toward Manila as a strong tropical depression and/or weak tropical storm.

Though winds aren’t projected to be strong, rain is expected to be the major issue, if 92W Invest does develop and head in that direction.

92W Invest is having some effect on the Marianas Islands. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory are in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

South of the Equator, traffic is picking up along Australia’s northwest coast, a tropical cyclone forecast to pass just northeast of Port Hedland, while another disturbance, 90S Invest is lurking just west-northwest of Darwin. PST will keep watch.