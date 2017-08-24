Tropical cyclone formation alert
By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 24, 2017
12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Philippines time: A tropical cyclone formation alert was issued at 9 a.m. by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center on a disturbance some 650 miles east of Manila. JTWC projects the system to track west or west-northwest and develop gradually as it goes.
Early dynamic model guidance is somewhat split, with the GFS ensemble indicating a zig-zag walk toward southeastern China, southwest of Hong Kong and over Indochina; while the CMC ensemble shows a more northwesterly course between Luzon and Taiwan.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
2 US lawmakers from NY want West Point to rename Lee Barracks
Deal reached in lawsuit over harsh CIA interrogations
73 years later, a dig for answers to airman’s death makes a surprising find
2 football coaches reassigned after teen dies during log-carrying drill used by SEALs
Search area expands for missing soldiers involved in Black Hawk crash off Hawaii
Police: Barcelona fugitive's death 'breaks' cell behind Spain attacks