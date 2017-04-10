Disturbance lurking southeast of Guam; could head toward Japan?

Noon Monday, April 10, Japan time: Much like last year, we’ve had a quiet start to the 2017 Pacific typhoon season, just one numbered storm, a tropical depression, in early January, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

That may change in the next 10 days. Forecast models depict a disturbance about 330 miles south-southwest of Chu’uk in Micronesia and 800 miles south-southeast of Guam. Those models indicate a track headed generally northwest, grazing the Philippines’ northernmost island of Luzon a week or so from now, followed by a curve northeast toward Okinawa.

The National Weather Service in Guam says the island and its northern Marianas companions should be well out of harm’s way, but will see an uptick in showers and winds by mid-week. Yap and Palau should see showers and thunderstorms by Thursday as the system heads northwest.

Models show 92W peaking as a tropical depression or tropical storm as it edges just east of Luzon, then begins curving southeast of the Ryukyu Islands about 10 days from now.

Shouldn’t affect Okinawa much, as the sea-surface temperatures are still too cool to support a full-blown typhoon at this point. But one never knows, given the vagaries of weather. PST will keep an eye on it.