94W Invest: Projected to head northwest, but where?

1:25 a.m. Sunday, April 11, Guam time: It's fairly clear that 94W Invest is projected to head northwest. But which way specifically, and how close it might come to the Marianas, remains a question mark.



At 10 p.m., 94W was 715 miles south of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and 1,955 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center at 11:30 p.m. designated 94W as a "low" area, meaning chances for development into an actual tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours is low.



The GFS forecast ensemble remains all over the lot as far as solutions go. Best track continues to show a zig-zag walk north, but well southwest of Guam and the Marianas. The Europe and UK ensembles continue to show a more direct northwest run.



U.S. bases on Guam remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4, while U.S. bases on Okinawa, well northwest of 94W, remain in TCCOR All Clear.



Again, it is way too early to tell which way 94W might definitively go. A guessing game at this point. Stay tuned.



7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Guam time: There is a tropical low lurking about 700 miles south of Guam, labeled 94W Invest.

For those new to the area, the hyperlinked images are a big reason the stateside meteorologists refer to them as "spaghetti models." For the solutions at the moment are all over the place.

As far as whether it might affect Guam or other parts, it is far too early to tell. Way too early. If it in fact does affect anybody.

For the moment, the Global Forecast System (GFS)'s best track indicates a zig-zag walk generally northbound just west of Guam and the Marianas islands.

Other forecast models, such as the Europe model, indicate a more northwesterly track away from the Marianas toward the Philippines.

That's why it's too early to draw any conclusions. 94W has only been on the map for a day. A wait-and-see game for the moment.