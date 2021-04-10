94W Invest: New disturbance lurking south of Guam

7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Guam time: There is a tropical low lurking about 700 miles south of Guam, labeled 94W Invest.

For those new to the area, the hyperlinked images are a big reason the stateside meteorologists refer to them as "spaghetti models." For the solutions at the moment are all over the place.

As far as whether it might affect Guam or other parts, it is far too early to tell. Way too early. If it in fact does affect anybody.

For the moment, the Global Forecast System (GFS)'s best track indicates a zig-zag walk generally northbound just west of Guam and the Marianas islands.

Other forecast models, such as the Europe model, indicate a more northwesterly track away from the Marianas toward the Philippines.

That's why it's too early to draw any conclusions. 94W has only been on the map for a day. A wait-and-see game for the moment.