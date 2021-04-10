94W Invest, # 4: Tropical cyclone formation alert issued

10 p.m. Monday, April 12, Guam time: A tropical cyclone formation alert has been issued on disturbance 94W Invest by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 9:30 p.m., 94W was 561 miles south-southwest of Guam. The GFS, ECMWF and CMC forecast ensembles remain all over the lot, but generally agree on a northwest track, followed by a curve northeast; just a question of how soon the curve would come, and where.



Much more will be known once 94W consolidates into a tropical cyclone and a forecast track becomes available.





8 p.m. Monday, April 12, Guam time: It's still a solid guessing game what disturbance 94W Invest might do in the short and long term, as model solutions remain all over the lot.



At 7:30 p.m., 94W was about 560 miles south-southwest of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and about 1,670 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center continues to identify 94W as a "medium" area for formation of a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. That could change, but at what point, hard to say.



U.S. bases on Guam remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 and TCCOR All Clear on Okinawa.



The GFS forecast ensemble's best track indicates a zig-zag walk northwest, then a turn northeast, passing west of the Marianas Islands. The CMC ensemble also shows a northeast turn, but much closer to the Philippines, as does the ECMWF ensemble.



As has been the case the last couple of days, the most certain thing at this point is uncertainty. Storm Tracker continues to have the watch.





9 p.m. Sunday, April 11, Guam time: 94W Invest remains well south of Guam and Okinawa, and model solutions continue to depict a track northwest in the coming days.



How strong it might become, whether it reaches the Philippines or curves northeast before that, remains to be seen.



At 4 p.m., 94W was 530 miles south of Andersen Air Force Base and 1,806 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base and had crawled slightly north in the past 24 hours.



U.S. bases on Guam remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4 and TCCOR All Clear on Okinawa.



The GFS forecast ensemble continues to show 94W solutions all over the lot. Same with the Europe and UK ensembles. Yes, a track northwest followed by a curve northeast.



But where might it curve, if it does at all? And how strong might 94W be? Once more, way too early to tell. Storm Tracker has the watch.





1:25 a.m. Sunday, April 11, Guam time: It's fairly clear that 94W Invest is projected to head northwest. But which way specifically, and how close it might come to the Marianas, remains a question mark.



At 10 p.m., 94W was 715 miles south of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and 1,955 miles south-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center at 11:30 p.m. designated 94W as a "low" area, meaning chances for development into an actual tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours is low.



The GFS forecast ensemble remains all over the lot as far as solutions go. Best track continues to show a zig-zag walk north, but well southwest of Guam and the Marianas. The Europe and UK ensembles continue to show a more direct northwest run.



U.S. bases on Guam remain in seasonal Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 4, while U.S. bases on Okinawa, well northwest of 94W, remain in TCCOR All Clear.



Again, it is way too early to tell which way 94W might definitively go. A guessing game at this point. Stay tuned.



7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Guam time: There is a tropical low lurking about 700 miles south of Guam, labeled 94W Invest.

For those new to the area, the hyperlinked images are a big reason the stateside meteorologists refer to them as "spaghetti models." For the solutions at the moment are all over the place.

As far as whether it might affect Guam or other parts, it is far too early to tell. Way too early. If it in fact does affect anybody.

For the moment, the Global Forecast System (GFS)'s best track indicates a zig-zag walk generally northbound just west of Guam and the Marianas islands.

Other forecast models, such as the Europe model, indicate a more northwesterly track away from the Marianas toward the Philippines.

That's why it's too early to draw any conclusions. 94W has only been on the map for a day. A wait-and-see game for the moment.