ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Viet Cong tunnel, 1967
Published: September 26, 2017
Gerard Forken ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, February, 1967: Pfc. James Beideck emerges from a tunnel found at a Viet Cong regimental base camp that was overrun by 26th Infantry soldiers during Operation Junction City.
