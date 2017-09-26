Quantcast

Viet Cong tunnel, 1967

Published: September 26, 2017

Gerard Forken ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, February, 1967: Pfc. James Beideck emerges from a tunnel found at a Viet Cong regimental base camp that was overrun by 26th Infantry soldiers during Operation Junction City.
  

