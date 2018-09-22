Treading carefully, 1968

Kim Ki Sam ©Stars and Stripes

South Vietnam, September, 1968: A Seabee from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 62 has no room for error as he carries a sharp, heavy coil of barbed wire. The Seabees were working on the 16-mile-long "Da Nang Line," a watchtower-studded barrier intended to keep Communist infiltrators away from that city and the military installations surrounding it.

