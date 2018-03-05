Raquel Welch in Vietnam, 1967

John Olson ©Stars and Stripes

South Vietnam, December, 1967: Actress Raquel Welch dances with soldiers she invited onstage during Bob Hope's USO Christmas show at the 9th Infantry Division's Bear Cat base camp. Other stars on the 1967 tour included singer Barbara McNair, singer-dancer Elaine Dunn and Miss World, Madeline Hartog Bel of Peru.

