ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Raquel Welch in Vietnam, 1967
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 5, 2018
John Olson ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, December, 1967: Actress Raquel Welch dances with soldiers she invited onstage during Bob Hope's USO Christmas show at the 9th Infantry Division's Bear Cat base camp. Other stars on the 1967 tour included singer Barbara McNair, singer-dancer Elaine Dunn and Miss World, Madeline Hartog Bel of Peru.
