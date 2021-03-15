OV-10 Bronco at Osan, 1979

Chet King ©Stars and Stripes

South Korea, September, 1979: Senior Airman Nick Bennet directs an OV-10 Bronco reconnaissance aircraft, assigned to the 19th Tactical Air Support Squadron, out of a hangar at Osan Air Base. A 1982 story in Stars and Stripes noted that the Rockwell-built Bronco "has been in the U.S. Air Force inventory since August 1967. It is equipped with four 7.62 mm machine guns and has five pylon stations under the fuselage for up to 3,600 pounds of external stores," including white-phosphorus marking rockets. During the Vietnam War, the 19th TASS's efforts in aiding troops on the ground through use of the Bronco and other aircraft earned it two Presidential Unit Citations.

