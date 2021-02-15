Last flight of the Soviet Tu-144 supersonic jet, 1973

Red Grandy ©Stars and Stripes

Paris, June, 1973: A Soviet Tu-144 supersonic passenger jet, the rival to the British-French Concorde, flies over Le Bourget Airport during the Paris Air Show. Moments later, the plane fell apart in midair after a steep climb and crashed in a nearby town, killing all six people on board and eight on the ground.

