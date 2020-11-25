James Garner in Vietnam, 1967

Bill Becker ©Stars and Stripes

South Vietnam, April, 1967: Actor James Garner, star of the "Maverick" TV series, is interviewed during the final day of his visit to U.S. bases in Vietnam. Garner, who received a Purple Heart while serving in the infantry in the Korean War, talked about the skepticism he occasionally encountered while talking with the troops. "They might ask if I was over here on some tax writeoff, or how much I get paid," he said. "When I explain that I'm an ex-rifleman private with the 24th Inf. Div.'s 5th Regimental Combat Team, and came over for nothing, everything is OK."

