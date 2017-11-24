ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Gen. William Westmoreland, 1968
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 24, 2017
Kim Ki Sam ©Stars and Stripes
Saigon, June, 1968: Gen. William C. Westmoreland, commander of U.S. forces in Vietnam since 1964, conducts his final Saigon press conference before leaving for Washington to become Army chief of staff.
