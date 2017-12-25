Quantcast

Christmas dinner in Vietnam, 1967

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 25, 2017

John Olson ©Stars and Stripes
Bu Dop, South Vietnam, December, 1967: Spec. 4 Ron Brault of Kansas City, Mo., eats dinner while sitting next to a Christmas tree sent to him by his parents.
 

