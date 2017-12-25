ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Christmas dinner in Vietnam, 1967
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 25, 2017
John Olson ©Stars and Stripes
Bu Dop, South Vietnam, December, 1967: Spec. 4 Ron Brault of Kansas City, Mo., eats dinner while sitting next to a Christmas tree sent to him by his parents.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
White Christmas on its way for Northeast, Midwest
Mosul's morgue men endured worst of Islamic State butchery
Galaxy far, far away brings slice of home to Afghanistan for holidays
Submariner stranded in Puerto Rico delivered critical aid in his mom's sedan
China makes move in Syria as US says no rebuilding under Assad
For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 2017 has been a very good year