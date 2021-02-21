Audie Murphy, 1960

Dale Whitney ©Stars and Stripes

Wuerzburg, West Germany, June, 1960: Audie Murphy, America's most decorated soldier of World War II, talks with an MP while visiting Europe to film "The Broken Bridge," a documentary about missiles being used by the Army. During the war, Murphy earned the Medal of Honor, the Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, three Purple Hearts and many other decorations.

