LZ Albany: The forgotten battle

Ia Drang veterans Hal Moore, Ed Freeman and Joe Galloway, left to right, during a 2005 40th anniversary ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. Freeman, who died in 2008, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a helicopter pilot during the battle. ) Buy a print

Thursday marks the anniversary of the ambush near LZ Albany, the second and largely forgotten half of the Vietnam War battle of the Ia Drang Valley in 1965.

The first part of the battle has been dramatized in the 2002 movie "We Were Soldiers" and lionized in the recent History Channel documentary "Vietnam in HD," both of which show U.S. troops’ heroic stand at LZ X-Ray.

Neither mentions the far bloodier engagement that followed, when the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry was nearly annihilated. Of the roughly 400 soldiers in the battalion, about 70 percent were killed or wounded.

"What happened out there was just a shootout in the grass, and man oh man, the enemy was ready for that fight, we were not," said Joe Galloway, a reporter at the time who co-wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once … and Young," upon which the film was based. He was also featured in "Vietnam in HD."

Galloway covered the first part of the battle as a reporter for United Press International, but his book provides an account of the battle as a whole. More than half of it covers LZ Albany.

On the day of the ambush, the battalion was strung out in a long column snaking its way through the jungle and tall grass, Galloway said. When a platoon captured two prisoners, the battalion commander decided to personally interrogate them and he called all the company commanders and their first sergeants to converge on his position at the head of the column, Galloway said.

That left most of the rest of the soldiers leaderless when the enemy struck, racing through the column, killing anyone they saw.

The result was chaos, said Bud Alley, a second lieutenant in the battalion at the time.

"There were no maps, no water; we had not slept for three days," Alley wrote in an email. "Everywhere one turned, you either stepped on a dead GI or dead NVA. Grenades going off, mortars and artillery coming in, and then jets and napalm."

When asked what memories from the battle are still with him 46 years later, Alley replied," All of them: The noise, the screams, the confusion, the helplessness, the chaos."

Yet the general public has no idea what happened at LZ Albany, he said.

Scott Reda, executive producer of "Vietnam in HD," said the episode on the Ia Drang focused on the first part of the battle because that was the part that Galloway witnessed firsthand.

"'Vietnam in HD' is not meant to be a comprehensive documentary about every battle in the Vietnam War; that would take far more than the six episodes we produced to do it justice," Reda said in a statement."Rather, the series is meant to give viewers a better understanding of the war, but primarily focus on the personal stories and experiences of a handful of participants, which by their very nature is limited in scope.

"I hope you understand that we mean no disrespect by not including certain battles."

Likewise, a segment in the movie "We Were Soldiers" that addressed what happened after the first part of the battle was cut from the film, Galloway said.

"I disagreed with that, so did Gen. [Hal] Moore, but when you sign a contract, you lose control of the movie part of it anyway, they do what they're going to do," Galloway said. "It's kind of like giving up your child for adoption."

Director Randall Wallace explained why the movie version of Galloway's book omitted LZ Albany.

"Stupendous courage and sacrifice was displayed at LZ Albany, but the characters we chose to focus on (Hal Moore and his unit) we're not at that confrontation; telling the story of LZ Albany and the stunning heroism displayed there, would require a separate film to do it justice," he said in a statement.

But LZ Albany's absence from both the movie and documentary clearly pains Galloway.

"The men and officers of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry, who survived that battle, my hat's off to them," Galloway said. "I deeply regret that the movie, that the various documentaries have never taken account of their bravery, their sacrifices and the horrible memories that they live with."