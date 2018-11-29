Airman found dead at Osan Air Base in South Korea

Air Force Capt. Joonki Min, an emergency room nurse assigned to the 51st Medical Operations Squadron, was found dead at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

SEOUL, South Korea — An airman working as an emergency room nurse assigned to the 51st Medical Operations Squadron was found dead at Osan Air Base in South Korea, according to a press release.

Air Force Capt. Joonki Min, 45, a Korean-American from Forest Park, Ill., was found at his on-base residence Monday, the 51st Fighter Wing’s public affairs office said Thursday. It did not provide more details, saying the cause of death is under investigation.

“Our team is deeply saddened by the loss of Capt. Min,” said Col. William Betts, commander of the 51st Fighter Wing. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this tragic time.”

news@stripes.com

