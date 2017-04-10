GALLERY
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for Ukraine, Romania missions
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 10, 2017
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany, — The Army’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently deployed across Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, conducted combined-arms live-fire training here on Monday to prepare for coming missions with Ukrainian and Romanian forces.
During the training artillery, M109 Paladin howitzers provided supporting fire to M1 Abrams tanks, while AAI RQ-7 Shadow drones circled the sky to observe and direct fire.
“All of these pieces work together to accurately provide precision fire and bring whatever effect the commander needs,” said Capt. Eric Noland, a field artillery battery commander.
This training helped the combat team prepare for Exercise Combined Resolve this summer, when they will train with more than 3,500 soldiers from NATO forces and partner nations.
Soldiers with the Army's 3rd Armored Brigade observe artillery fire at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, during a combined-arms live-fire exercise, Monday, in preparation for upcoming training missions with Romanian and Ukrainian forces. Artillery observers closely monitor targets to assure accuracy.
MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES
