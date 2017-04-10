Quantcast

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for Ukraine, Romania missions

An AAI RQ07 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle being worked on at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, during a combined-arms live-fire exercise, Monday, April 10, 2017. The UAVs were used to scout the area, observe and direct artillery fire.

MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 10, 2017

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany, — The Army’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently deployed across Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, conducted combined-arms live-fire training here on Monday to prepare for coming missions with Ukrainian and Romanian forces.

During the training artillery, M109 Paladin howitzers provided supporting fire to M1 Abrams tanks, while AAI RQ-7 Shadow drones circled the sky to observe and direct fire.

“All of these pieces work together to accurately provide precision fire and bring whatever effect the commander needs,” said Capt. Eric Noland, a field artillery battery commander.

This training helped the combat team prepare for Exercise Combined Resolve this summer, when they will train with more than 3,500 soldiers from NATO forces and partner nations.

egnash.martin@stripes.com
Twitter: @Marty_Stripes
 

Soldiers with the Army's 3rd Armored Brigade observe artillery fire at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, during a combined-arms live-fire exercise, Monday, in preparation for upcoming training missions with Romanian and Ukrainian forces. Artillery observers closely monitor targets to assure accuracy.
