UK's Johnson urges Kosovo to keep talking with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has urged Kosovo to continue its talks with Serbia since both nations "share a vital interest in a normal relationship."

Both nations want to join the 28-nation European Union, although their applications are at different stages.

As part of a Balkans tour, Johnson was in the Kosovo capital of Pristina on Thursday, meeting with top political leaders. He urged them to continue cooperating with the special court on war crime, created last year following pressure from Kosovo's Western backers.

Kosovo broke away from Serbia and declared independence in 2008. Britain was among the first countries to recognize their independence. Now 112 countries do but not Serbia.

