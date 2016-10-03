US Forces Korea commander attends memorial for South Korean sailors
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 3, 2016
Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, the U.N. Command and the Combined Forces Command, and South Korean Gen. Leem Ho-young, the newly appointed deputy commander for the Combined Forces Command, attended a memorial on Friday for three South Korean sailors who died when their helicopter crashed during a joint maritime operation in the Sea of Japan.
The operation was aimed at sending a warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. The crash occurred Sept. 25.
Brooks expressed “deepest condolences” to the South Korean navy and the sailors’ families during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seoul.
Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, the U.N. Command and the Combined Forces Command, and, to his left, South Korean Gen. Leem Ho-young, the newly appointed deputy commander for the Combined Forces Command, attend a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, for three South Korean sailors who died when their helicopter crashed. The crash occurred on Monday during a joint maritime operation in the Sea of Japan aimed at sending a warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.
Courtesy of Republic of Korea Navy
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!