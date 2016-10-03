US Forces Korea commander attends memorial for South Korean sailors

Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, the U.N. Command and the Combined Forces Command, and South Korean Gen. Leem Ho-young, the newly appointed deputy commander for the Combined Forces Command, attended a memorial on Friday for three South Korean sailors who died when their helicopter crashed during a joint maritime operation in the Sea of Japan.

The operation was aimed at sending a warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. The crash occurred Sept. 25.

Brooks expressed “deepest condolences” to the South Korean navy and the sailors’ families during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seoul.

