US Forces Korea commander attends memorial for South Korean sailors

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 3, 2016

Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, the U.N. Command and the Combined Forces Command, and South Korean Gen. Leem Ho-young, the newly appointed deputy commander for the Combined Forces Command, attended a memorial on Friday for three South Korean sailors who died when their helicopter crashed during a joint maritime operation in the Sea of Japan.

The operation was aimed at sending a warning to North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. The crash occurred Sept. 25.

Brooks expressed “deepest condolences” to the South Korean navy and the sailors’ families during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seoul.

