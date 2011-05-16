Following is a list of Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness stages and what they mean to U.S. military bases and personnel. Wind speeds shown serve as a decision-making guide.

Final decisions on TCCOR rest with base commanders, weather forecasts, safety and operational and mission concerns.

Follow progress, path, wind-speed and direction of tropical storms at http://metocph.nmci.navy.mil/jtwc.php

Base commanders’ access channels offer current weather forecasts and typhoon warnings and alerts.

TCCOR 4: Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 72 hours. Time is now to stock up on food and typhoon supplies.

TCCOR 3: Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 48 hours. Initiate a general cleanup around homes and office.

TCCOR 2: Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 24 hours. Remove or secure all outside items.

TCCOR 1: Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are possible within 12 hours. No school for Department of Defense Dependents Schools students. Staff and teachers will work normal hours, unless changed by the school district superintendent. Fill any containers you can use for water storage. If living in low-lying quarters, make arrangements to stay with a friend. Make final check of food and other supplies.

TCCOR 1C (caution): Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are anticipated within 12 hours. Actual winds are between 39 and 56 mph. All nonessential personnel will be released to their quarters, DODDS schools will close and staff and teachers will return or remain home. Base exchange, shops, commissary, shoppettes, gas stations, services facilities, clubs, restaurants, recreational facilities and post offices will close. Movement about the base should be kept to a minimum. On Okinawa, security forces will enforce “essential vehicles only” policy, in accordance with Kadena Air Base operations plan 32-1, “Base Disaster Operations Plan.” Other bases may use similar measures according to their tropical cyclone policies.

TCCOR 1E (emergency): Sustained destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are occurring. Outside activity prohibited.

TCCOR 1R (recovery): Destructive winds of 58 mph or greater are no longer occurring. Actual winds are between 39 and 56 mph. Nonessential functions remain closed unless directed by the installation commander. All but emergency-essential personnel remain in their quarters.

Storm Watch: Typhoon is moving away, but the base is still feeling some effects. Hazardous conditions may exist due to storm damage. In some cases, the storm could return, so remain alert. All military and civilian personnel will return to work within two hours or at normal duty hours, and commissaries and base exchanges will resume operations unless otherwise instructed by their installation commander.

All Clear: Hazardous conditions and winds are no longer present. Return to normal duties. All Clear is announced when all hazards have been cleared. DODDS teachers, staff and students will return to school during normal hours.

Seasonal TCCORs: Okinawa implements seasonal TCCOR-4 from June 1 to Nov. 30, while Guam remains in TCCOR-4 the entire calendar year, as tropical cyclones can form near or in rare instances right over those islands on very short notice.

