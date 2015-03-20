'Sully' reminds us that flying skill is a daily wonder

Frankly, I was worried about seeing the new movie "Sully" about the jumbo jet that landed in Hudson River.

I was worried, because two days later I had to go to the airport, get on a plane and fly.

Scenes of screaming passengers bracing for impact was not exactly my idea of enjoyable Saturday night entertainment. Plus, the story promised to cut into my policy of complete denial when I fly. (My blind faith operating premise about airplanes is that since nothing bad has ever happened to me while flying, therefore nothing will.)

Still, I went to see the move.

And a funny thing happened.

Instead of it being a downer and a reason to avoid flying, it made me realize how skilled airline pilots are and how closely monitored the safety of U.S. aircraft is.

Birds? Nobody can prevent birds from flying into the engines, which is what happened to US Airways flight 1549 as it took off that January day from New York LaGuardia Airport. Birds flew into both engines. Both engines quit. At that point, incredible human skill took over.

Travel expert George Hobica, founder of Airfare Watchdog.com, points out that "Miracle on the Hudson" airline Capt. Chesley (Sully) Sullenberger is not the first pilot to safely land a passenger jet in the water.

In 1955, he reports, a Boeing 377 Stratocruiser with 18 passengers and five crew members flying from Oregon to Honolulu had to ditch in the Pacific. The Navy rescued all but four people. In 1956, another plane had nearly the same thing happen, and this time the Coast Guard saved 31 passengers and crew members.

In 1962, a plane in Alaska landed in the water off Sitka; 101 passengers and crew members safely made it to life rafts, where they were rescued.

His point? When you hear that spiel about "in the event of a water landing" by flight attendants, pay attention. It's not just talk.

One thing that the new "Sully" movie shows is that most passengers did not don life jackets before they fled the flooding plane. Apparently only 33 of the 150 passengers took time to grab a life jacket, and most of them never properly fastened them.

I have never looked under my seat to glimpse the life jacket, but now I am curious.

Not that anything bad will happen. But in a nod to Sully, a little preparation can't hurt.