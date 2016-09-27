Wine festivals in Japan

OKTOBER WINE FESTIVAL 2016 (Yokohama): Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; enjoy tasting wine among 60 varieties, a free pair of wine glasses by Oberglas given; Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal; 2,000 yen; 045-761-9961.

KATSUNUMA WINE FESTA (Yamanashi prefecture): Oct. 1, 10 a.m.; enjoy varieties of wines from 23 breweries nearby for free after purchasing a wine grass for 1,000 yen; Katsunuma Chuo Koen; five-minute drive from Katsunuma I.C. on Chuo Express or 10-minute shuttle bus ride from JR Katsunuma Budogo Station on Chuo Line (300 yen); 0553-32-1000.

TOKYO AUTUMN WINE FES 2016: Through Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; enjoy tasting 80 varieties of wine; a sommelier knife given to the first 3,000 people on weekdays; free; B1 Galleria, Tokyo Midtown; 03-3458-4702.

ASAKUSA SAKE MATSURI 2016 (Tokyo): Oct. 2, noon-4 p.m.; enjoy tasting wines, sake, shochu and beer among 300 varieties; 3rd floor, Asakusa View Hotel; 3,000 yen (advanced tickets), 4,000 yen (at doors); Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station or seven-minute walk from Tahara-cho Station on Ginza Line; 03-3847-1111.

IKEDA-CHO WINE FESTIVAL (Hokkaido): Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; commemorating the start of the wine brewery in Ikeda-cho, all-you-can-drink a glass of wine and also all-you-can-eat Tokachi beef steaks; 4,000 yen adults, 2,000 yen youths, 1,000 yen children (limited to first 5,000 people); 10-minute walk from Ikeda Station on Nemuro Line or 50-minute drive from Tokachi Obihiro Airport; 0150-572-2295.

TAKAHATA WINERY HARVEST FESTIVAL (Yamagata prefecture): Oct. 7-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; enjoy varieties of wines along with live music at Takahata Winery; free; 10-minute walk from JR Takahata Station on Ouu Line or Yamagata Shinkansen; 0238-57-4800.

EAT WINE TOYAMA (Toyama prefecture): Oct. 9, noon-9 p.m.; enjoy 100 varieties of wines from 10 countries; Toyama Grand Plaza; 3,000 yen (advance ticket, includes 32 coupons); Grand Plaza stop by a streetcar or 20-minute walk from JR Toyama Station; 076-493-2418.

TSUKIURA WINE FESTIVAL (Hokkaido): Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; enjoy fresh wines along with BBQ at Greenstay Toyako at 1,700 yen (wine and BBQ set, advanced ticket), 2,000 yen (at doors); 30-minute drive from JR Toya Station on Muroran Line; 0142-76-2311.

AYA WINE HARVEST FESTIVAL (Miyazaki prefecture): Oct. 15 & 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; enjoy BBQ with a glass of wine from six varieties of wine, two kinds of sparkling wine, or a brandy; first 500 people receive free coupons at 9 a.m.; Shusen-no Mori parking lot; 1,500 yen; 25-minute drive from Miyazaki Nishi I.C. on Kita Kyushu Express; 0985-77-2222.

TSUNO WINE HARVEST FESTIVAL (Miyazaki prefecture): Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; enjoy wine produced by Tsuno Wine Miyazaki with local gourmet food, along with live jazz performance; Tsuno Wine; free admission, 500 yen per glass of wine or 1,500 yen (includes a wine glass and five glasses of wine); 0120-28-5501.

2016 ROTE ROSE HAUSMESSE IN TOKYO (Tokyo): Oct. 21, 3-9 p.m., Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; enjoy wines of 50 varieties from Germany, 1,000 yen; the Sad Café (behind Laforeit Harajuku), five-minute walk from JR Harajuku Station; 03-6804-5657.

KANDA, NIHONBASHI WINE FESTIVAL (Tokyo): Oct. 22, noon-5 p.m.; enjoy wine tasting among 40 wine bars located near Kanda South Exit areas; 3,000 yen (advance tickets), 3,500 yen (at the doors); JR Kanda Station on Chuo-Line; 03-3256-5001.

MANNS WINES KOMORO WINERY HARVEST FESTIVAL (Nagano prefecture): Oct. 22-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; taste wine brewed at Manns Wines Komoro Winery, along with live performances and more: free admission, 300 yen a first glass of wine, 50 yen second glass of wine & after; shuttle bus available from JR Komoro Station; 0267-22-6341.

CHATEAU LUMIERE WINE FESTA (Yamanashi prefecture): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; enjoy fresh wine brewered by Chateau Lumiere; Omiya Shrine, neighboring Chateau Lumiere; 2,000 yen includes a glass and 1,000 yen worth drinks; no reservation required; 0553-47-0207; www.lumiere.jp/en/.

TAJIMI SHUDOUIN WINE FESTA (Gifu prefecture): Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; 13th annual wine festival and enjoy fresh wines from eight countries at Tajimi Monastery; 3,000 yen (advance ticket), 3,500 yen (at door) includes a bottle of wine; 30-minute walk from JR Tajimi Station or shuttle bus available from JR Tajimi Station; 0568-79-3001.

YAMANASHI NOUVEAU 2016 - TOKYO: Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; enjoy tasting more than 60 varieties of wines produced by 37 wineries in Yamanashi prefecture at Hibiya Park Fountain Square; 2,000 yen (10 coupons, plus a wine glass); two-minute walk from Hibiya Station on Hibiya Line; 055-233-7306.

CHATEAU MERCIAN HARVEST FESTIVAL 2016 (Yamanashi prefecture): Nov. 5 & 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; enjoy fresh wines brewed at Chateau Mercian; 500 yen for five coupons for food, 1,000 yen for 10 coupons plus service wine; three-minute drive from Katsunuma I.C. on Chuo Express or eight-minute taxi ride from JR Katsunuma Budogo Station on Chuo Line; 0553-44-1011.

YAMANASHI NOUVEAU FAIR 2016 (Yamanashi prefecture): Nov. 12 & 13, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; enjoy tasting over 60 varieties of wines produced by 37 wineries in Yamanashi prefecture at Kose Sports Park; 1,000 yen (includes a wine glass); 10-minute drive from Kofu Minami I.C. on Chuo Express; 055-233-7306.

COCO FARM & WINERY 2016 HARVEST FESTIVAL (Tochigi prefecture): Nov. 19 & 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; enjoy tasting fresh wine and sparkling wine produced by Coco Farm & Winery along with live music performances; 3,000 yen per person; 611 Tajimacho, Ashikaga city, shuttle bus available from Ashikaga Station on Tobu Isesaki Line or JR Ryomo Line; 0284-42-1807.