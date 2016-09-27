Oktoberfests in Japan

Japan

OTARU BEER OKTOBERFEST 2016 (Saitama prefecture): Sept. 22-Oct. 2, noon-9 p.m.; taste German beers along with live music performance by Edertaler Spitzbuben from Germany; Otaru Soko No. 1 & Zenibako Brewery Factory;

SAITAMA OKTOBERFEST 2016 (Saitama prefecture): Sept. 22-Oct. 2, 4-10 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekend; taste German beers along with live music performance by Marla & Alpenbaum & Edelweisskapelle from Germany; Kanetsuka Koen near JR Omiya Station; 03-3524-0788.

OKTOBERFEST 2016 ODAIBA (Tokyo): Sept. 30-Oct. 10, 4-10 p.m., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends; taste German beers along with live music performance of Germany; Symbol Promenade Koen and Central Hiroba; free admission; five-minute walk from Daiba Station on Yurikamome Line (monorail) Tokyo Teleport Station on Rinkai Line; 03-3524-0788.

OKTOBERFEST AT YOKOHAMA REDBRICK WAREHOUSE (Yokohama): Sept. 30-Oct. 16; taste varieties of German beers along with live music performance by Woho Kalendar Band from Germany; Yokohama Redbrick Warehouse, 045-227-2002.

Okinawa

ORION BEER FEST 2016 IN NAHA: Oct. 8-10, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Orion Beer, an Okinawa-originated brewery, will hold a beer festival along with Naha Giant Tug-of-War Festival; fireworks scheduled as a finale each day. You can enjoy fresh beer, food, live music and more; Onoyama Sogo Undojo, Naha city; Ryukyu Hoso 098-988-5000.

OKINAWA OKTOBERFEST 2016: Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; taste craft beer, and varieties of beer from around the world, along with gourmet food by local farmers; Chatan Koen Baseball Park-mae Hiroba; 2,400-2,900 yen; 098-911-2278.