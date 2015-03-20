With a key drive under his belt, Will Worth leads Navy football to Air Force

With Navy trailing halfway through the fourth quarter of its most recent game two weeks ago, quarterback Will Worth led the offense onto the field for the most important possession of the night. The senior had been a reserve for the vast majority of his career and thus was facing a potential game-winning drive for the first time.

His dearth of experience in such circumstances hardly showed, nor did it prevent offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper from leaning heavily on a player whose primary role last year was as a holder on kicks. By the time Worth scored on a one-yard run and threw for the two-point conversion to put the Midshipmen ahead of Tulane for good, there was little doubt about his job qualifications.

Worth's next assignment comes with a great deal at stake as well, with Navy (3-0) playing Air Force (3-0) on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition. The Midshipmen have won three of the last four trophies presented to the winner of the head-to-head series among the three service academies.

"I think that final drive was him," Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "I think our guys rallied around him. Started off a little shaky but continued to grind. He's a tough, hard-nosed kid. He's a good leader, and I think our kids and our team just kind of embraced his personality."

The decisive possession in the 21-14 triumph on the road covered 72 yards on 10 plays and lasted 4 minutes 42 seconds. Worth ran eight times, including the final five carries in a row, for 54 yards during the drive and finished with 113 yards on 25 rushes.

His final statistics stood out even more given how Keenan Reynolds, Navy's record-setting four-year starter, fared against the Green Wave last year. The program's all-time leader in scoring and rushing managed just 38 yards on 23 carries, although he did score two touchdowns in the 31-14 win.

In three years behind Reynolds, Worth was able to observe how Navy's most decorated player in the last half-century prepared meticulously for games. That insight has proven invaluable during Worth's development, particularly when it comes to ignoring distraction in the build-up to a CIC opponent.

"The thing about Keenan was he got us in the right play all the time and got the ball to the right person," Worth said. "That's what the coaches say. The two big keys are do that and take care of the football, and we'll be good to go. I've been watching the film of that for the past couple years, and to see him do that, it's something I'm definitely trying to pick up on."

Worth, standing on the sideline, was paying close attention to this season's original starter Tago Smith when the fortunes of both took a dramatic turn in the opener on Sept. 3. On the second snap of the second quarter against Fordham, Smith ran for 22 yards before having to be helped off the field with an injury later diagnosed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament requiring season-ending surgery.

Worth entered at that point and carried twice for 14 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown that put Navy ahead by 18 and well on its way to a 52-16 victory at home. For the game, he also completed all three of his passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, displaying a strong throwing arm not necessarily common to option quarterbacks.

The passing game has been a factor for the Midshipmen in each of their past two matchups with Air Force. Last year, Navy's 33-11 victory included Reynolds's 27-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Thomas Wilson. In 2014, Reynolds completed a 40-yard touchdown to slotback DeBrandon Sanders to draw the Midshipmen within three in final minutes of a 30-21 loss.

This season Worth has completed 14 of 23 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown without an interception. His passer efficiency rating is 172.7, which would rank 13th in major college football if he had enough attempts to qualify.

"For me, the last drive against Tulane, the biggest drive of the game, I mean he put the team on his back," Jasper said of Worth. "Took us down the field, and we scored. To me that was the biggest growing point for him. The team believes in him now. They know he can get it done. He's their leader."