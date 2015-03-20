Trip to Wyoming has been a stumbling block for many strong Air Force teams

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Tribune News Service) — Some of the more successful teams in Air Force history shared one thing in common. They couldn't win in Laramie.

The 10-win teams in 1983 and 2014, Fisher DeBerry's 9-4 team in 1987 and his final bowl team in 2002; they all fell at Wyoming.

Others narrowly escaped. The 1998 team went 12-1 and outscored opponents 36-14 on average, but it won just 10-3 at War Memorial Stadium.

"A lot of it is they've had excellent football teams over the years," said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun, who saw the Falcons go 1-3 against Wyoming during his playing days at the academy.

This current Air Force team, loaded with 32 seniors, halfway home to toward the Commander-in-Chief's trophy after beating Navy last week and off to a 4-0 start, has the look of another special Falcons squad. Oddsmakers have placed them as 10.5-point favorites on the road.

To think any of this guarantees anything on Saturday would be to ignore history.

"The first step is just recognizing that in the first place," cornerback Jesse Washington said. "I think as a team, collectively, we've told ourselves that, 'OK, we had a big win (against Navy). OK, we're 4-0, but we have bigger goals.' ... It's good that we're undefeated right now, but it won't mean anything if we don't keep winning."

There is plenty in this matchup to, at the very least, find intriguing. Wyoming (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) running back Brian Hill ranks 10th in the nation with 125.8 rushing yards per game. Air Force's defense ranks second nationally against the run, giving up just 53 yards per game.

There's the bad blood between teams and fan bases, some lingering from a coaches' confrontation four years ago; some just from a history filled with competitive games.

Both teams are seeking a 2-0 start to conference play.

But if none of that grabbed the attention of Air Force players, Calhoun certainly tried by ramping up the rhetoric this week.

When talking about red-shirt freshman quarterback Josh Allen, Calhoun compared him to another player recruited to play in a system built by Wyoming coach Craig Bowl at North Dakota State.

"(Allen is) a quarterback that's further along at this point, age-wise, than the guy playing for the Eagles, Carson Wentz, was when you look at the same point," Calhoun said of Wentz, taken with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. "I think he has that kind of arm, that kind of stature physically."

When talking about Hill ...

"I don't think it's a stretch at all to say he ends up playing in the National Football League for seven, eight years," Calhoun said.

And about the balance of Allen and Hill in an offense that averages 206.2 yards through the air and 199.2 on the ground ...

"I don't know if we've ever played a team like this, just in terms of a balance," he said.

Air Force's players seem to have heeded the warning.

"The last thing you want is to come off an emotional high and then not prepare for a team because you're looking past them," quarterback Nate Romine said. "That's a huge danger and a pitfall. I think coach Calhoun and the whole staff is doing a great job of making us realize this is a good team and a tough team and we're going to be playing in a really tough place."

Plenty of Air Force teams in the past learned that the hard way.

