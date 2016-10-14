Singapore tops Kubasaki for Okinawa split

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa – Nearly horizontal rain may have drenched Mike Petty Stadium the entire game. It didn’t seem to slow Singapore and its stable of running backs.

Matthew Meehan scored twice and William DiBiagio and Brandon Zitur each ran for touchdowns as the Eagles finished their two-game road trip to Okinawa with a victory, blanking Kubasaki 25-0 on a rainy Friday.

“That was a comprehensive victory for Singapore,” Dragons coach Fred Bales said.

Kubasaki had been coming off a 28-18 victory at Seoul American, and had watched as Kadena beat Singapore 37-6 on Columbus Day. In that game, Meehan rushed for 98 yards and DiBiagio 77.

That twosome repeated their efficiency against the Dragons, DiBiagio getting the Eagles’ fourth touchdown on a 77-yard run. Zitur rushed 12 yards for Singapore’s third touchdown and Meehan got the first two on short bursts.

“Our kids fought hard, but it wasn’t enough,” Bales said. “Hat’s off to Singapore. They were ready for us.”

Kubasaki next hosts American School In Japan on Friday at 6 p.m., needing a victory to keep alive the Dragons’ chances at playing in the Far East Division I title game for a sixth straight year.