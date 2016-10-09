Seniors go out with bang as Guam romps in regular season finale

GANA HEIGHTS, Guam – Juan King Jr. closed out his final regular-season at Guam High with another huge game on offense and special teams, powering the Panthers to a lopsided victory to make for a happy homecoming.

The senior running back rushed 10 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 100 yards and a TD and returned a kick 63 yards for a score as the Panthers rolled 42-0 over Southern on Saturday evening at Panthers Field.

The combination of King and fellow seniors Solomon White at quarterback and Avery Fernandez on defense made the difference for the Panthers, coach Jacob Dowdell said.

“My seniors really showed up tonight,” Dowdell said. White was 16-for-21 for 300 yards and a touchdown and Fernandez had 12 tackles - three for losses, including one for a safety. “They really produced for us. One set up the other. Solomon came into his own at quarterback.”

White’s yardage total was the highest for the Panthers since L.J. Aguon went over 300 in a game three seasons ago.

Aguon’s younger brother, T.J., had eight tackles for Guam. D.J. Williams had two catches for 50 yards, plus five tackles and a forced fumble. Ronald Leuma rushed 13 yards for a Panthers touchdown.

Guam closed the regular season 5-1 and in third place. They’ll host fifth-place Tiyan at 7 p.m. Saturday as the Interscholastic Football League playoffs begin.

Despite most eyes in the league looking at defending champion Father Duenas and second-place George Washington, “everyone in the league has a shot” at the IFL title, King said.

“You take advantage of the opportunity and put the work in and that’s what it’s about, showing it on the field.”