Pacific Scoreboard: Sept. 17, 2016

High school

Cross country

Japan

Saturday at Tama Hills Recreation Center, Tokyo

(3.1-mile lower course)

Boys

American School In Japan 19, St. Maur 44

ASIJ 19, Zama 44

Christian Academy Japan 17, Yokota 40

St. Mary’s 19, Nile C. Kinnick 38

Zama 28, Yokohama 29

1, Ryan Nishida, ASIJ, 16 minutes, 50.2 seconds; 2, Jordan Van Druff, CAJ, 17:20.5; 3, Hunter Lund, Zama, 17:45.7; 4, Thomas Richter, St. Mary’s, 17:51.2; 5, Ken Johnson, St. Maur, 18:21.5; 6, Jerry Lotz, Kinnick, 18:25.9; 7, Luke Rogan, ASIJ, 18:30.2; 8, Hayato Taguchi, CAJ, 18:30.7; 9, Britt Sease, ASIJ, 18:33.7; 10, Ryusei Aomi, St. Mary’s, 18:37.8.

Other DODEA-Japan finishers by school

25, Lorenzo Brown, Matthew C. Perry, 19:40.6; 54, Jun Royster, Robert D. Edgren, 21:20.2; 56, Michael Bronder, E.J. King, 21:24.3.

Girls

ASIJ 17, St. Maur 42

ASIJ 15, Zama incomplete

Sacred Heart 15, CAJ 46

CAJ 24, Yokota 31

Seisen 19, St. Maur 38

Sacred Heart 15, Yokohama 50

Seisen 26, Kinnick 29

Yokohama 15, Zama incomplete

1, Lisa Watanuki, ASIJ, 19 minutes, 51.1 seconds; 2, Hannah Mallard, ASIJ, 21:32.8; 3, Alisha Sharma, Seisen, 21:40.1; 4, Rosa Eimes, Kinnick, 21:43.1; 5, Annabelle Hill, ISSH, 21:45.4; 6, Joyce Skeete, ISSH, 21:50.8; 7, Taryn Cates-Beier, Kinnick, 22:06.3; 8, Stephanie Eristoff, ASIJ, 22:15.2; 9, Juli Yanai, ISSH, 22:16.6; 10, Nana Richter, Seisen, 22:38.4.



Tennis

Japan

Saturday at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

Boys

King 4, Perry 2 (one draw)

Singles

Akira Goodman, King, and Nathan Bokamper, Perry, drew 8-8; Johnathan Lee, King, def. William Rudolph 8-0; Marcus Schrader, King, def. Kai Lange 8-2; Joshua Ceria, King, def. Joel Villanueva 8-3; Marlon Vesprey, Perry, def. Benjamin Brugza 8-5.

Doubles

Goodman-Lee def. Bokamper-Villanueva 8-3; Rudolph-Lange def. Schrader-Ceria 8-1

Girls

King 6, Perry 1

Singles

Megumi Kodama, King, def. Sarah Saiki 8-1; Shiona Lonesky, King, def. Marion Vesprey 8-4; Haru Bellwood, King, def. Trish Giles 8-3; Kaede Goble, Perry, def. Andhalyi Carter 8-5; Caitlin Porter, King, def. Jenelle Villanueva 8-1.

Doubles

Carter-Bellwood def. Giles-Goble 8-6; Kodama-Lonesky def. Saiki-Vesprey 8-2.



Volleyball

Girls



Japan

Yokota def. Edgren 25-14, 26-24, 24-26, 25-9

Saturday at Misawa Air Base

Kills — Eagles: Lizzy Long 6. Aces — Eagles: Alesia Castro 5.



Yokota def. Edgren 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Friday at Misawa Air Base



ASIJ def. Kinnick 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 27-25

Saturday at Yokosuka Naval Base

Kills — Red Devils: Stephanie Stockman 11. Aces — Red Devils: Stockman 6. Assists — Red Devils: Faith Hughes 20. Noteworthy — Mustangs help make coaching debut for Kristi Hoskins a successful one; she replaced longtime coach Gail Lanier, who retired after last season.